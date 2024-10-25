Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Naomi Campbell breaks silence on Liam Payne's tragic death
Subscribe
Naomi Campbell breaks silence on Liam Payne's tragic death
Naomi Campbell on the runway © Getty

Naomi Campbell breaks silence on Liam Payne's tragic death

The supermodel and 1D star reportedly dated in 2019

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Tributes have been flowing in for One Direction star Liam Payne since his tragic death last week.

Everyone from his ex-partner Cheryl Cole, to his bandmates Harry Styles and Zayn Malik to fellow pop stars Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have shared messages and memories of the late start.

Liam's long-term friend and X Factor confidante Nicole Scherzinger took her time to pen a tribute, sharing an emotional post on Friday, writing: "It's been so hard to process that you're no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character."

View post on Instagram
 

Nicole's heartfelt post struck a chord with fellow celebrity Naomi Campbell, who reportedly dated Liam in 2019, and was yet to comment on his untimely death.

The 54-year-old supermodel commented a series of emojis, including praying hands, doves and a broken heart, echoing the sentiments of 1D fans the world over.

Did Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne date?

It was reported that Naomi Campbell and Liam enjoyed a brief love affair in 2019, after they posted a series of flirty emojis on one another's social media accounts.

liam payne in black suit on red carpet© Getty Images
Liam Payne was linked to Naomi Campbell in 2019

Liam left a rose emoji, a boggly eyes emoji and a kissy face emoji on Naomi's photo, with the model replying: "Beautiful soul," to which Liam replied: "Takes one to know one."

READ: Who is Liam Payne's girlfriend? All about Kate Cassidy's romance with the late singer 

Naomi was 23 years older than Liam, and despite being spotted at the 02 together and on holiday in Ghana, their romance was never confirmed.

During an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show, the TV host grilled the model, saying: "There have been a lot of headlines recently connecting you to Mr. Liam Payne, to which Naomi responded: "And?" before adding: "I never discuss my personal life. Another name?"

aomi Campbell attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festiva© Getty
Naomi Campbell keeps her private life private

Though their romance was never confirmed, Naomi clearly felt fondly for Liam and shares the worldwide heartbreak following his passing.

Naomi is not the only of his former loves to share a tribute to the musician who died at 31.

READ: Why release of Liam Payne's body has been delayed in Argentina 

His childhood sweetheart, dancer Danielle Peazer penned a lengthy tribute to the late star, sharing that despite splitting over a decade ago, they had a "connection forever."

Cheryl Cole, who is mother to Liam's son Bear, also wrote a heartbreaking message to her ex, calling his loss  "earth-shattering and painful."

Our thoughts are with all of those who love Liam.

Liam Payne's rise to fame and career timeline

Liam Payne in black t-shirt singing into microphone© NBC
  • 2008: Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell. 
  • 2010: Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition.
  • September 2011: One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200.
  • December 2011: Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction. 
  • November 2012: One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home. 
  • August 2013: The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square. 
  • November 2013: One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories. 
  • December 2016: One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus.
  • May 2017: Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May. 
  • December 2019: Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK.
  • March 2023: Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'. 
  • October 2023: Reports that Liam's second studio album has been put on hold.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More