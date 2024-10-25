Naomi Campbell breaks silence on Liam Payne's tragic death

Tributes have been flowing in for One Direction star Liam Payne since his tragic death last week.

Everyone from his ex-partner Cheryl Cole, to his bandmates Harry Styles and Zayn Malik to fellow pop stars Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have shared messages and memories of the late start.

Liam's long-term friend and X Factor confidante Nicole Scherzinger took her time to pen a tribute, sharing an emotional post on Friday, writing: "It's been so hard to process that you're no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character."

Nicole's heartfelt post struck a chord with fellow celebrity Naomi Campbell, who reportedly dated Liam in 2019, and was yet to comment on his untimely death.

The 54-year-old supermodel commented a series of emojis, including praying hands, doves and a broken heart, echoing the sentiments of 1D fans the world over.

Did Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne date?

It was reported that Naomi Campbell and Liam enjoyed a brief love affair in 2019, after they posted a series of flirty emojis on one another's social media accounts.

© Getty Images Liam Payne was linked to Naomi Campbell in 2019

Liam left a rose emoji, a boggly eyes emoji and a kissy face emoji on Naomi's photo, with the model replying: "Beautiful soul," to which Liam replied: "Takes one to know one."

READ: Who is Liam Payne's girlfriend? All about Kate Cassidy's romance with the late singer

Naomi was 23 years older than Liam, and despite being spotted at the 02 together and on holiday in Ghana, their romance was never confirmed.

During an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show, the TV host grilled the model, saying: "There have been a lot of headlines recently connecting you to Mr. Liam Payne, to which Naomi responded: "And?" before adding: "I never discuss my personal life. Another name?"

© Getty Naomi Campbell keeps her private life private

Though their romance was never confirmed, Naomi clearly felt fondly for Liam and shares the worldwide heartbreak following his passing.

Naomi is not the only of his former loves to share a tribute to the musician who died at 31.

READ: Why release of Liam Payne's body has been delayed in Argentina

His childhood sweetheart, dancer Danielle Peazer penned a lengthy tribute to the late star, sharing that despite splitting over a decade ago, they had a "connection forever."

Cheryl Cole, who is mother to Liam's son Bear, also wrote a heartbreaking message to her ex, calling his loss "earth-shattering and painful."

Our thoughts are with all of those who love Liam.