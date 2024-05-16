Naomi Campbell turned to Zendaya's stylist for her vintage Chanel moment at Cannes

Naomi Campbell served up a major fashion moment at the Cannes Film Festival, proving that style never goes out of date.

On Wednesday 15 May, the supermodel strutted down the red carpet for the premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in a jaw-dropping Chanel couture dress hailing from 1996.

© Mike Marsland Naomi Campbell and Law Roach attended the 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' screening clad in Chanel

This iconic gown, which Naomi originally rocked on the runway during Chanel's fall 1996 couture show, features fierce bands of mesh cutouts and chic pearl straps, embodying that iconic '90s aesthetic we still love today.

Teaming up with style genius, Law Roach, Naomi’s look was given a fresh, modern twist. Known for his magic touch with Zendaya, Roach ensured the vintage Chanel gown not only paid tribute to its original glam but also screamed 2024 chic.

© @naomi/Instagram The supermodel shared an OG pic of the gown on Instagram

The mesh cutouts and pearl accents were as daring then as they are now, proving Chanel’s designs are forever enduring. Naomi’s Cannes look was all about effortlessly blending vintage and modern styles. She rocked the gown with contemporary flair, her voluminous curls adding a playful, modern twist. With minimal but striking diamond earrings, her accessories were perfectly balanced, letting the dress steal the spotlight.

This iconic revival was a bold statement on the cyclical nature of fashion. By recycling her 1996 Chanel couture dress, Naomi not only brought back a delicious slice of fashion history but also championed circularity and sustainability on the red carpet.

© Gisela Schober Naomi stunned in the vintage dress featuring mesh panelling and pearl straps

Law Roach himself was a scene-stealer, decked out in a killer Chanel tweed jacket with a sequinned checked pattern, which he paired with sleek black trousers and dazzling embellished Christian Louboutin boots. Together, they made the ultimate fashion duo, with Naomi and Roach showing that true style icons always keep it fresh.

The buzz-worthy premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the hotly-anticipated prequel to George Miller’s 2015 blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road, added to the evening’s excitement. The film delves into its protagonist Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, and the epic journey to reclaim her home after a dramatic biker gang abduction. The film is set to hit theatres on May 24.