Naomi Campbell shares ultra-rare photos with two children

Supermodel Naomi Campbell thrilled fans on Saturday when she shared a carousel of family photos featuring her rarely-seen children.

In a post shared to Instagram, the '90s fashion legend uploaded an array of charming snapshots from her recent snowy getaway.

One image showed the former model sweetly balancing her two children on her hips while admiring a frosted scene, a second showed the sibling duo riding on a sledge, and a third showed doting mum Naomi enjoying a playful moment with her son and daughter who were dressed in matching tartan pyjamas.

In her caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "#Grateful and blessed, it goes so fast [red heart and praying hands emoji] #mumlife."

Naomi's rare update prompted an inundation of messages in the comments section. One penned: "Do not blink! This stage was absolute pure heaven," while a second noted: "Gorgeous pictures of joy," and a third chimed in: "Awwww, they are growing so fast!!"

The Streatham-born star welcomed both of her children via surrogate. She announced her daughter's arrival in May 2021, and her son's in June 2023.

She confirmed her surrogacy news in an interview with The Telegraph back in January last year.

Musing on her motherhood journey, she told the publication: "My babies are everything to me. It's made me fear for the future. I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school."

Meanwhile, during a candid chat with Harper's BAZAAR, the 54-year-old described her children as her "biggest blessing". "It's the biggest joy. The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother. I learn a lot each day. They're good kids," she proudly gushed.

Naomi is notoriously private about her life away from the spotlight. She chooses to hide her children's faces on social media and hasn't made their names public knowledge.

She has, however, occasionally spoken about her daughter and their similarities. In an interview with British Vogue, she said: "I'm lucky my little one loves to travel like me — no whimpering taking off or landing.

"She's a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I'm told she's very alert for her age."

She continued: "I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."