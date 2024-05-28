Venus Williams looks so glamorous in mesh mini dress and super sleek hair

Venus Williams might be out of the tennis game since her US Open injury, but she's still serving up some serious fashion moments.

The former French Open and Wimbledon tennis star joined her sister Serena Williams for a panel discussion at the Parc des Expositions in Paris on Monday, looking seriously glamorous for her on-stage talk about their investment in app Shares.

© Getty Venus and Serena Williams took part in a panel discussion at the Parc des Expositions in Paris

Venus, 43, donned a smart black mini dress with a contrasting white collar and edgy mesh detailing on the bodice.

The knee-length design didn’t have sleeves, serving to enhance the sports superstar's gorgeous physique.

Serena, meanwhile, looked lovely in an on-trend beige co-ord comprising a waistcoat and flares.

The Williams sisters were invited to take part in Viva Technology, the biggest tech show in Europe.

Venus was speaking onstage at Viva Technology, the biggest tech show in Europe

The Venus sisters' tech investment

The ladies were in attendance to discuss becoming ambassadors and stakeholders in Shares, Europe's first social and community-based investing app.

Shares, which boasts the highest number of female investors on their platform, have made it their mission to make investing more accessible and collaborative.

During four-days of reconnection and relaunch, startups, CEOs, investors, tech leaders and major players in the field of digital innovation come together to discuss how they are shaping the future of the Internet.

The annual technology conference, also known as VivaTech, was founded in 2016 by Publicis Groupe and Groupe Les Echos and is dedicated to promoting innovation and startups

Venus' tennis injury

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus is back on form after being forced to shut down her 2023 season following her nasty knee injury during the US.

She reached the difficult decision to bow out after spending most of last summer being "pretty injured".

© Getty Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus is back on form after being forced to shut down her 2023 season

Speaking on her YouTube channel last winter, she addressed the physical effects of her injury impacting her career.

"With the swelling I was having, I lost range of motion. You lose strength when your knee is swelling, also your muscles don't activate anymore. So, your muscles are not activating, you can't train, so you lose muscles. It's a whole cycle," she said.

"This is what I was going through in the summer. I couldn't get my swelling down, I lost range of motion, the nature of my injury was you know, all this stuff. But anyway, I was dealing with all that, so, I decided not to play any more."

She returned to the Miami Open this March, where sister Serena took pride of place in the crowd.

© Getty Venus Williams returned to tennis for the Miami Open this March following her 2023 injury

Joined by her eldest daughter Olympia as they sat courtside, the mother-and-daughter duo watched Venus take on Diana Shnaider.

DISCOVER: Serena Williams and her sister Venus praised for 'busting down doors'

Venus is also set to play in the Atlanta Open Sunday Showdown on July 21.