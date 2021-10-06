Venus Williams dazzles in a gold mini dress - and her boots are unreal She looks sensational!

Venus Williams just landed on our list for one of the best looks at Paris Fashion Week, and made a major case for edged-up glam ensembles for fall.

The tennis star wowed at the Louis Vuitton fashion show on Tuesday, showing off her toned legs in a gold sequined mini dress by the fashion house paired with a black box clutch and a printed vest topped with studded pockets.

But it was the athlete’s sleek slouchy brown leather boots that caught everyone’s attention. The zip-up heels, which had a two-toned toe and a clear heel, were so sleek and trendy and gave the best twist to her shimmery outfit.

As Venus took in the fashion show in the front row alongside the likes of Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, singer Chloe Bailey, and Hollywood star Laura Harrier, she hit her Instagram Story to give fans a glimpse of what it was like to be there.

And the digs were stunning. In one selfie video where Venus sports a black face mask, models can be seen strutting down a marble runway in the famed Musee Du Louvre with rows of gorgeous chandeliers overhead.

"I just want everything…@louisvuitton," she captioned it. As do we.

And that was just the beginning of Venus’s style statements during Paris Fashion Week. She also turned heads at the Miu Miu show, sporting a sheer long-sleeved top tucked into a quilted skirt.

In a photo she shared in her Instagram Story she can be seen flashing a big smile in the look, which she paired with a furry clutch and black stiletto platform heels with a rhinestone ankle strap.

"I missed @serenawilliams so...I got to hang with the beautiful and talented @demisingleton who will star as @serenawilliams in the @kingrichardfilm," she captioned a photo, which showed her sitting next to Demi Singleton at the Miu Miu show.

Venus also gave fans a sneak peek at the Miu Miu runway in a selfie video that revealed models walking down the runway in the brand’s latest looks.

