Zoe Kravitz reveals her and Channing Tatum's 'love language'

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum might be the most good-looking couple in Hollywood, and thanks to their new film, Blink Twice, fans have been blessed with insight from the private pair themselves about their love language.

Zoe and Channing first met on the set of the thriller film in 2022 and kept their relationship under wraps until their engagement in 2023.

The pair couldn't help falling in love over one thing: creating art. "Art is our love language," Zoe revealed to People this week. "I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other."

Her other half reiterated this when he sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, saying, "Creating is our love language. We really just enjoy that. I didn't have any fear going into making a movie with somebody who's the love of [my] life."

In the new film, Channing plays a tech billionaire who invites a young cocktail server [played by Naomie Ackie] to his private island, but everything is not as it seems.

Blink Twice is Zoe's directorial debut, and the actress shared with People how Channing was an incredible support for her during the lengthy filming and editing process.

© Getty Images Zoe and Channing began dating on the set of their film Blink Twice

"After the first day of filming, I was just like, 'Oh, my God. I don't know what I've gotten myself into.' And then the edit process was very long, and the movie did not work for a very long time," she said.

"It was like this cycle. There'd be good days, and bad days, and [Channing] just kind of had to be like, 'Which version of Zoe is walking into the house today? Is she excited, or is she a puddle?'"

© Rodin Eckenroth Their shared love language is creating art, according to the lovebirds

The 35-year-old couldn't help but gush about her fiancé to GQ this year, again sharing an insight into their deep connection through art.

"He's just a wonderful human," she said. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do."

© Nicky J Sims Zoe called her fiance the "love of my life"

"We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

She also gave him a shout-out in her speech at the film's screening, lovingly saying, "It's really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it's even cooler."

© Getty Images Zoe's dad is rockstar Lenny Kravitz

Not only did Zoe direct the film, but she also began writing the script over seven years ago as a passion project. "I feel like when you stick with something that long, it means that you really care for it and you really believe in it," she told Access Hollywood. "So I'm really proud of what we've made.'

Zoe, the daughter of rockstar Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, was previously married to Karl Glusman from 2019-2021, while Channing was married to Jenna Dewan for ten years and the pair share a daughter.