Inside Harry Styles' relationship with Zoë Kravitz's – a timeline

Harry Styles, who is set to appear as a presenter at the 68th Annual Grammys, was first linked with Zoë Kravitz in August 2025.

Zoe and Harry© Getty Images
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are the new hottest couple. After they were spotted out together in London and Rome in late August 2025, the A-listers' romance has only grown into a cross-continental love story that merges the worlds of high fashion and indie rock. 

The two got together after a string of other public relationships. Zoë, 37, ended a three-year relationship with fellow actor Channing Tatum in late 2024. She divorced her husband of less than a year, Karl Glusman, in 2020, and dated several other celebrities like Drake, Penn Badgley, and Michael Fassbender.

Harry, 31, who just announced his next world tour, was last connected to Canadian actress Taylor Russell. Throughout his 15-year career, the "Aperture" singer dated Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner. His latest long-term girlfriend was Olivia Wilde; the pair dated for two years after meeting on the set of Don't Worry Darling and broke up in November 2022.

Ahead of tonight's 68th Annual Grammy Awards, in which Harry is set to appear as a presenter, here's everything HELLO! knows about Harry and Zoë's relationship.

Harry in London earlier this year© GC Images

August 2025

After Zoë attended the premiere for her film Caught Stealing in London, she was spotted out with Harry at a restaurant in Soho. Eyewitnesses noted the couple looked very cozy. Later that month, the couple walked arm-in-arm around Rome. 

Their stroll took the internet by storm. One person who posted a video of Zoë and Harry walking wrote: "Two of the hottest people in the world, thank you God!" Beyond the now viral clips, their Roman holiday marked the beginning of their style synchronization, with both stars leaning into vintage Italian silhouettes.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic

September 2025

The pair was spotted again a month later in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on a walk and holding hands. On September 6, Harry met Zoë's famous father, Lenny Kravitz, and per People: "She's also been introducing Harry to friends. This feels more than casual." The meeting of the two rock icons sent fans into a frenzy, sparking rumors of a potential musical collaboration.

Later that month, they were seen at a group dinner in Lower Manhattan at Wolfgang Puck's Cut at the Four Seasons Hotel. Harry and Zoë then got out of the country for another romantic getaway to Rome. According Page Six, the couple was very handsy with each other on their strolls throughout the Eternal City.


harry styles sparkling red jacket© Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

October 2025

The couple was spotted leaving a recording studio in New York, where Harry was possibly fine-tuning his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The two sported perfectly-paired all-black outfits and held hands as they walked in SoHo.

Zoë, who has her own musical background with Lolawolf, has often been a muse for her partners, and her presence at the studio suggests she may be influencing Harry's new disco-leaning era.

Zoe Kravitz at the CAUGHT STEALING UK Gala Screening © Getty Images

December 2025

It seems the couple's favorite city is Rome. A few months later Harry and Zoë were once again spotted in the Italian capital. They were seen shopping, going for walks, and embodying chicness together.

Harry Styles at S.S. Daley show© Getty

January 2026

Five months later, Zoë and Harry are still going strong. After Harry announced his newest album will be released on March 6th, Zoë's dad commented on his Instagram post with a simple heart emoji and fist emoji. On January 21, reports from Page Six indicated that Zoë calls the "Watermelon Sugar" singer "her soulmate."

As they prepare to navigate the Grammys tonight, all eyes will be on whether they choose to make their red-carpet debut as a couple, cementing their status as the industry's ultimate it couple.

