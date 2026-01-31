Inside Harry Styles' relationship with Zoë Kravitz's – a timeline

The two got together after a string of other public relationships. Zoë, 37, ended a three-year relationship with fellow actor Channing Tatum in late 2024. She divorced her husband of less than a year, Karl Glusman, in 2020, and dated several other celebrities like Drake, Penn Badgley, and Michael Fassbender.
Their stroll took the internet by storm. One person who posted a video of Zoë and Harry walking wrote: "Two of the hottest people in the world, thank you God!" Beyond the now viral clips, their Roman holiday marked the beginning of their style synchronization, with both stars leaning into vintage Italian silhouettes.
September 2025
The pair was spotted again a month later in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on a walk and holding hands. On September 6, Harry met Zoë's famous father, Lenny Kravitz, and per People: "She's also been introducing Harry to friends. This feels more than casual." The meeting of the two rock icons sent fans into a frenzy, sparking rumors of a potential musical collaboration.
The couple was spotted leaving a recording studio in New York, where Harry was possibly fine-tuning his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The two sported perfectly-paired all-black outfits and held hands as they walked in SoHo.
Zoë, who has her own musical background with Lolawolf, has often been a muse for her partners, and her presence at the studio suggests she may be influencing Harry's new disco-leaning era.
December 2025
It seems the couple's favorite city is Rome. A few months later Harry and Zoë were once again spotted in the Italian capital. They were seen shopping, going for walks, and embodying chicness together.
January 2026
Five months later, Zoë and Harry are still going strong. After Harry announced his newest album will be released on March 6th, Zoë's dad commented on his Instagram post with a simple heart emoji and fist emoji. On January 21, reports from Page Six indicated that Zoë calls the "Watermelon Sugar" singer "her soulmate."
As they prepare to navigate the Grammys tonight, all eyes will be on whether they choose to make their red-carpet debut as a couple, cementing their status as the industry's ultimate it couple.
