Lenny Kravitz confirms exciting family news for daughter Zoe and Channing Tatum
Lenny Kravitz confirms exciting family news for daughter Zoe and Channing Tatum

The Batman actress met the Magic Mike star in 2020 

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
4 minutes ago
Lenny Kravitz revealed the exciting news that his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and her husband-to-be, Channing Tatum, will be tying the knot next year.

The musician made the confession on Radio 2 on Friday morning when live on air with Zoe Ball, alongside Jon Bon Jovi and Harry Hill. The group were talking about meeting their children's future partners, and the Hunger Games actor, couldn't have been more complimentary of his son-in-law-to-be.

Zoe posed with Lenny Kravitz on his newly unveiled star© VALERIE MACON
Lenny revealed his daughter will be tying the knot next year

Lenny said: "He's a really great guy, he was raised well, so he's got manners, he's charming, he's a soulful human being, and so he's become part of the family quite quickly. He fits and they're in love. We're going to have a wedding next year."

When asked if the big day would feature a performance from the father-of-the-bride, Lenny quipped: "I don't think so, I'll just be hanging out."

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz dressed up for Kendall Jenner's Halloween party over the weekend © MEGA
Zoe stepped out sporting what appeared to be an engagement ring at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in October last year

Rumours of the couple's engagement were first sparked in October last year after Zoe was spotted wearing what appeared to be a beautiful engagement ring as she and Channing headed to Kendall Jenner's Halloween party. 

Following the photos, multiple US media outlets confirmed the news that the pair are betrothed.

Zoe and Channing first met in the casting process for the actress's directorial debut Pussy Island in 2020.

Channing Tatum in a tux and Zoe Kravitz in a sheer mesh dress© James Devaney
The loved-up couple met in 2020

In an interview with GQ she opened up about the months that followed and how Channing looked after her on set. 

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet."

"I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

Continuing to gush about her beau, she added: "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

