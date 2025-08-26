Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Jay Shetty's influencer wife — who also has a popular podcast of her own
The On Purpose podcast host was introduced to his wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty by his mother-in-law, and they tied the knot in 2016

Radhi Devlukia-Shetty and Jay Shetty attend the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Jay Shetty has become a familiar face in the podcast scene and now Hollywood, having interviewed stars such as Kendall Jenner, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, John Legend, Orlando Bloom, Michael B. Jordan, and even former President Joe Biden, among others on his hit podcast, On Purpose. The podcast launched in 2019, and was downloaded 64 million times in its first year, and now boasts over 20 million monthly listeners.

Through his rise to podcast stardom, he has always had his wife, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, by his side. Learn all about her and their marriage below.

Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty at the Mercy for Animals 25th Anniversary Gala held at Rolling Greens on April 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
radhi and Jay at the Mercy for Animals 25th Anniversary Gala in 2024

Meet Radhi

Like her husband, Radhi, 35, is also a podcast host — she launched A Really Good Cry in April 2024 — as well as a New York Times bestselling cookbook author and the co-founder of Juni Sparking Tea, which she created alongside her husband.

She was born in London, to parents of Indian descent, but both of them were raised in Africa. In a 2020 interview with Coco Eco, she said of her background: "There is a lot of fusion between those two worlds. Plus the way that I was brought up in London, and then moved to America," adding: "I feel that inspiration ends up coming from my journey through life, plus the experience of my family, which has been infused into mine."

Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia lead a meditation and breathwork session during The Cannes Lions Festival at the iHeartCafÃ© | La Californie during the Cannes Lions Festival on June 19, 2024 in Cannes, France© Getty
Leading a meditation and breathwork session during The Cannes Lions Festival in 2024

As a result, in addition to English, Radhi also speaks a mixture of the two languages she grew up learning, Gujarati and Swahili. "I was so lucky I got so much of that culture brought into my life at such a young age. My parents really made a conscious decision with that, and although I was brought up in London and very much relate to London culture and British culture, it's been such a beautiful thing to be able to experience my parent’s heritage too, and have that as part of me and my identity," she said.

In addition to being a podcast host, over on Instagram, Radhi is a popular influencer with over 2 million followers, and is known for posting plant based recipes in between glimpses into her and Jay's family life. Plus, she holds an Ayurvedic Health Counselor degree from the California College of Ayurveda.

Jay Shetty poses for a photo with his wife Radhi Devlukia Shetty on the red carpet during the blessings ceremony of the newly married couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, 2024/07/13© Getty
During the blessings ceremony of the newly married couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai in 2024

She and Jay were introduced by her mom

When Radhi and Jay met, he was a monk, and had been introduced to his future wife's mother when he had to show her how to do a certain service at their temple. She eventually passed Radhi's number to Jay, who in turn passed the number to his sister Amy, who Radhi became close friends with first. 

Jay Shetty (R) and wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty attend the Baby2Baby gala at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, November 9, 2024© Getty
Attending the Baby2Baby gala at Pacific Design Center in 2024

Eventually, Radhi and Jay also got closer, and by 2016, they were married, and three years later, they finally had their honeymoon, in Bora Bora. So far, the couple has not welcomed kids together.

