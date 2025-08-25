Kevin Bacon's son Travis shares new photos with goth girlfriend as they mark major milestone

It's an extra special, celebratory weekend for Travis Bacon. Over the weekend, the musician, who is Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's eldest son, rang in his milestone 5th anniversary with his girlfriend Angelina Sambrotto. In addition to the composer, the The Summer I Turned Pretty actress and the Footloose actor, who tied the knot in 1988, are also parents to daughter Sosie Bacon, 33, who is an actress like her parents.

In honor of his and Angelina's special day, Travis, 36, took to Instagram and shared a round of photos with the make-up artist and burlesque performer. He first shared a black-and-white photo of the two in an embrace, followed by one of his highlighting some of his impressive chest tattoos as he planted a kiss on her temple. More black-and-white photos followed on different outings, including one of Travis dressed up as a scary Santa Claus.

© Instagram Angelina and Travis rang in their anniversary on August 24

"I avoided covid for most of the pandemic. But I did catch this deadly loved virus which has lasted five whole years," Travis wrote in his caption, adding: "Happy Anniversary my Darling." His followers were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Angelina herself responded: "I love you more and more every day! Happy anniversary my [love]." Others then wrote: "Congrats you two!" and: "Awwwww cuties!" as well as: "Happy Anniversary you two!" plus another added: "Happy anniversary love birds."

Travis is part of the black metal band Black Anvil, and he has also worked on the music for some of his parents' movies, including 2022's Space Oddity, which Kyra directed, and Kevin starred in alongside Madeline Brewer, Carrie Preston, Alexandra Shipp, and Christopher Jackson, among others.

© Instagram Travis shared a slew of black-and-white photos

When Space Oddity premiered also at the TriBeCa Film Festival in 2022, HELLO! was in attendance, and spoke to both Kyra and Kevin about what it was like working together, as well as with Travis, who worked on the film's music. "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it," Kyra said at the time, adding: "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."

Space Oddity was the third time she got to direct her husband, and of the experience, she shared: "It's always easy. He's a great actor, not much to tell him, you know, little tweaks here and there."

© Getty The couple with Travis' family

Kevin also told us of being directed by his wife: "I loved being directed by my wife… She's a fantastic director. She has a very clear vision both with the way things look and feel," and that what makes him the proudest is when she gives him tips and tweaks.

© Instagram Travis is based in Los Angeles

Further gushing about working with his kids and Kyra, he added: "They support us and we support them. We all work together in different kinds of capacities," and emphasized: "We like to work together, we don't do it just because it's family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process." He has previously directed his daughter Sosie, and collaborated with Travis through both of their work in music (he has a band with his brother Michael Bacon, The Bacon Brothers.)