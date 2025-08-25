Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo fawns over girlfriend Audrey McGraw in very intimate snaps

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Audrey McGraw's romance seems to be going quite hot and heavy still, although as it turns out, their chemistry has been electric from the very start. Audrey, 23, took to her Instagram page with a few throwback visuals from a vacation the couple took near the reported beginning of their relationship back in 2023, when they had only hinted at their romance, and the two definitely couldn't quite keep their hands off each other.

In the clips, Manuel, 44, is seen leaning over a concrete walkway, looking down at the views below and filmed from behind. Other visuals included the waves beating against the shore, birds in the sky, and a particularly intimate scene of the actor caressing his partner's exposed belly in her crop top.

Audrey McGraw shared some throwback visuals from a getaway with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo two years ago

"Couple years ago. Muse, careyes, soul of the sea…," Audrey simply captioned the post, receiving comments from followers like: "Awwww Love Birds," and: "Adorable," plus: "So precious," with one of her friends joking: "I know those planet of the apes hands too well." Manuel shared a similar snap from the trip on his own social media page back in 2023, capturing him from the front with his camera in-hand.

Manuel and Audrey have never explicitly confirmed their relationship, but they often share photos together that imply their closeness. Audrey most recently took to her Instagram Stories with a throwback photo of herself tightly hugging the Lincoln Lawyer star, captioning it: "[Expletive] hell I miss my man!" as the two have spent some time apart due to conflicting work commitments. Take a look at Audrey on the job in the video below...

The budding singer-songwriter, the youngest of country music royalty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters, spent much of her summer in Europe touring with Brandi Carlile as her opening act, although Manuel was able to join for a bit. Meanwhile, the Mexican actor has kept himself busy between filming for the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix hit and Jurassic World Rebirth.

The latter has already become the biggest box office success of his career, having grossed over $840 million worldwide so far and currently listed as the fourth highest grossing movie of 2025 despite receiving mixed critical reception. Speaking with HOLA! last year, the actor emphasized just how much he keeps busy over the year with his various projects.

"I'm quite busy, thank God, but I'm good," he shared. "I've been going non-stop for about two years now; it takes me around five months to make Lincoln Lawyer. Then, last year, I started Pedro Páramo just a week after finishing that, and a week after that, I went on to Fiesta en la Madriguera by Manolo Caro."

"I only had a short break in December before starting Lincoln Lawyer again," he continued. "A week later, I went to film Jurassic Park, and I just stopped filming two weeks ago. Right now, I'm caught up with a week of promotion, and then, for the rest of the year, I'm heading to the ranch to disconnect from my phone," speaking of his family ranch in Jalisco, where they have "animals, a small lemon orchard, and I have fun planting trees or harvesting."