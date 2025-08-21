1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton unveils new teeth transformation amid 500 lb weight loss journey

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has once again delighted fans with the incredible progress she has made on her weight loss journey, which has seen her shed a whopping 500 lbs.

The 39-year-old stopped by the Creative Chaos podcast to chat about her transformation, and stunned the host, Hunter Ezell, when she showcased her brand-new teeth on the show.

Stunning smile

© Creative Chaos Tammy showcased her new set of teeth on the podcast

"Show me them chompers, girl!" Hunter said as Tammy smiled confidently. "Congratulations, that's awesome," he added.

The reality TV star revealed that she had gotten her teeth fixed a week prior at Aspen Dental and was feeling better than ever.

See Tammy's incredible transformation below...

WATCH: Check Out Tammy's Grand Reveal!

"They're temporary still," she explained. "But they had to cement them in because the glue wasn't holding…they had to pull teeth, and it's a bridge. I'm still getting more done. It's a process."

Fans took to the comment section to share their joy over Tammy's progress, with one writing, "So proud of you Tammy for coming so far!! And I'm so so happy for you and wish you an amazing long life full of joy and adventure."

Another added, "Tammy your adorable! You've worked so hard! Don't worry bout those teeth…it's a process!"

Getting implants isn't the only milestone she has reached on her weight loss journey, with eagle-eyed fans noticing in July that she may have gotten her driver's license after being unable to get behind the wheel due to her size.

The TV star has lost over 500 lbs on her weight loss journey

"If you want to ask some questions message the @FatBoyApp and we will go live one day and read them and try to answer some!!!!" Tammy captioned a TikTok video, which saw her sitting on a chair and holding a pair of car keys.

"Are you driving now? I see you're holding keys," one commenter wrote, while another added, "Tammy, are you driving? You have car keys in your hand. I hope you are, you have come so far!"

Onscreen inspiration

© TLC The show premiered in 2020

The world has watched Tammy and her sister Amy on their weight loss journeys on the TLC show since 2020.

Fans speculated that the duo may be going off-air with the show headed for cancelation, a rumor that Tammy quickly shut down on the Creative Chaos podcast.

When asked if the series had been axed, she replied, "It is not," adding, "You can't get rid of me that easily."

© TikTok She has become an inspiration to countless people

She hinted that "the sky's the limit" for what is in store for her next, after undergoing bariatric surgery and checking into a 14-month weight loss rehab facility.

Tammy revealed how important it was to share her story with the world, in the hopes of inspiring others like her to change their lives. "By us putting our stories out there, we're helping others," she told People.

"We're helping others to see that they can lose weight too. They're not alone. They thank us for putting our story out there. It's kind of comforting knowing we're putting smiles on other people's faces."

Love story

© TikTok Tammy met her fiancée Andrea on a dating app

Tammy's journey has led her not only to new opportunities, but also to new love. She revealed on the podcast that her fiancée, Andrea, had surprised her with tickets to see psychic Theresa Caputo for her birthday, and also bought her a beautiful new ring for the occasion.

The couple met on a dating app following the death of Tammy's husband, Caleb Willingham, who passed away in June 2023 less than a year after their wedding.

"I am devastated to share the news of my husband's passing," she shared in a statement. "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb, he became my guardian angel, and now he really is watching over me."