Who is actress Jami Gertz whose net worth is bigger than Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift's combined?
Taylor Swift, Jami Gertz and Oprah Winfrey split screen

Who is actress Jami Gertz whose net worth is bigger than Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift's combined?

The star has amassed an impressive fortune but where have you seen her before?

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Hollywood is packed with A-listers with bulging bank balances but some talent's net worths are more surprising than others. 

Jami Gertz is worth a staggering amount of money and can eclipse the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and George Clooney.

In fact, her amassed fortune is more than them all combined. 

But who is Jami and where have you seen her before?

Her movie career

Jami Gertz 1980s photo portrait© Getty Images
Jami began her career in acting in the 1980s

Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Jami carved out a unique path in the entertainment industry and beyond. 

While many recognize her for acting in popular films and television shows, her financial success story extends far beyond Tinseltown.

She broke into acting in the early 1980s when she landed roles in movies such as Endless Love, Sixteen Candles and The Lost Boys.

Jami in The Lost Boys poster with Kiefer Sutherland and the rest of the cast© Getty Images
Jami starred in The Lost Boys with Kiefer Sutherland

Jami also made a name for herself on the small screen in the television series Square Pegs and later found success in shows like, Seinfeld, ER, Ally McBeal — for which she was Emmy nominated — and The Neighbors. 

Jami also starred in the 1996 movie Twister and more recently in I Want You Back in 2022.

Jami's marriage

Jami drinking glass of wine with husband Tony © Ron Galella Collection via Getty
Jami married her husband Tony Ressler in 1989

Jami confessed that when she met her businessman husband, Tony Kessler — who she married in 1989 — she was the higher earner of the two. She paid for their vacations and bought their first home in Los Angeles. However, her most significant financial gains are not solely attributed to her acting career.

After they tied the knot, the pair became co-owners of the Atlanta Hawks NBA team and went on to hold a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team. 

The couple made their debut on the billionaire list in 2015 with a net worth of $1 billion. Tony is also a co-founder of the asset management companies Apollo Global Management and Ares Management  which manage assets worth $500 billion and $300 billion, respectively.

How much is she worth?

Jami and Tony attend sporting event together © Getty Images
Jami and Tony have made billions

Her business acumen and strategic investments alongside her husband have significantly contributed to Jami's substantial wealth making her one of the richest actors in the world.  

According to Celebritynetworth.com, Jami and Tony have a combined net worth of $8 billion. 

Philanthropy 

Jami in an episode of Still Standing© Getty Images
Jami in an episode of Still Standing

Beyond the couple's professional endeavors, Jami and Tony are also known for their philanthropy. They co-founded the Painted Turtle Camp, which provides a camping experience for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses, and have been recognized as top celebrity donors to various causes.

Fellow entertainer billionaires

Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift split image© Getty Images
Jami is in good company in the billionaire club

Jami is not alone in her status as a billionaire in the entertainment industry. Oprah Winfrey is worth a staggering $3 billion, Taylor Swift has a net worth of $1.6 billion and Jay-Z has a whopping $2.5 billion fortune. 

When it comes to actors in the billionaire club, Tyler Perry has a net worth of $1.4 billion. Jerry Seinfeld also snuck into billionaire category with his fortune standing at $1.1 billion. 

