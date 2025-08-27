Meet pro golfer Tommy Fleetwood's three kids

Professional golfer Tommy Fleetwood has been married to Clare Fleetwood since 2017. She is the Vice President for Hambric Sports Management's Europe division, and Tommy is represented by the company. The duo met through their professional ties, however their chemistry was undeniable, therefore they fell in love in a matter of months, had their son named Franklin and got married two months after welcoming him in 2017. Tommy is also a proud stepfather to Clare's two sons Oscar and Murray "Mo" who she shares with her ex-husband Andy Craig.

During his appearance on the Fore Play podcast last year, he got candid about his strong relationship with all three of his sons and his wife. "The whole family, we're unbelievably close. The first two are stepkids, which honestly, I never really think of them as stepkids. I've been around a long time now...The relationship that we have, we're so close." The proud dad expressed that he's happiest by his family's side. He added: "When the five of us are together, that's always our safe place." Find out more about his children.

© Getty Images Tommy has been with Clare since 2017

Oscar Craig, 17

Tommy's oldest son Oscar has followed in his father's talented footsteps as an aspiring golfer. In 2024 when Oscar competed in the Challenge Tour, Tommy caddied for him. Although Oscar was "dead nervous" to partake in the contest, Tommy's support on the field helped him overcome his jitters. Oscar revealed with Tee Talk UAE: "It's like excitement nerves, but I've got Tommy on the bag this week, which kind of helps the nerves a bit."

© Getty Images The family of five is very involved in the world of golf

He added: "I've been traveling with him a little bit, going on tour and stuff, so I've kind of learned what the vibe is. I'm just going to try and get on with it and play the golf I know I can." In fact it was Tommy's expertise that inspired Oscar to keep perfecting his craft.

Oscar added: "Obviously it helps experience-wise as he knows what he is doing. It also helps calm me down because he's been through it all before. What he's telling me I need to do to calm down, not even calm down, just manage my nerves in the right way, is really cool. That's very beneficial." Looks like Tommy's talent is rubbing off on Oscar because his son was placed in the FirstPoint USA Boy's Stokeplay contest, and the Abu Dhabi Golf Men's Open.

© Getty Images All three of Tommy's sons are aspiring golfers

Murray "Mo" Craig, 16

Mo is also following in his older brother's and father's footsteps as an aspiring pro golfer as well. In 2023, he won the FirstPoint USA Boy's Strokeplay and competed in a plethora of other tournaments. During the podcast Tommy also shared: "Particularly Mo, I think I've been a parental figure to Mo since he was five. I'm unbelievably lucky with the relationship that we have. We're so close."

© Getty Images Franklin is Tommy's youngest son

Franklin "Frankie" Fleetwood, 7

Franklin was born in 2017 and he's also taking an interest in golfing, which has become a great bonding experience for the family. When he was born, Tommy called the moment "the most beautiful and proud moment of my life," on social media. Frankie joined his family while he competed in the 2024 and 2025 Masters Par 3. During that tournament Frankie adorably shared how his golfing journey is progressing with Sky Sports and said: "Well I've been doing my hardest to get it over the green. I've been practicing as hard as I can, just not reaching it this year, but I'm just trying my hardest."