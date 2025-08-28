Jessie J reveals sad news after cancelling slew of tour dates: 'frustrated and sad'

Jessie J has been forced to cancel more tour dates after revealing she needs another surgery in her ongoing battle with breast cancer. In June, the pop singer revealed she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer and had subsequently undergone surgery after she discovered a lump. Now, just two months later, Jessie has had to cancel even more shows as she awaits a second surgery. The singer took to Instagram, she shared a candid video where she shared the news with fans.

"Unfortunately, I have to have a second surgery - nothing too serious, but it has to be done by the end of this year. This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I'm so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed."

As a result, Jessie said she is now postponing dates from her upcoming tour, 'The No Secrets Tour', until April next year. The tour is set to kick off in November in North America where Jessie has shows booked in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago. The tour was then set to move on to Europe and the United Kingdom but those dates are now slated to take place next year in April.

© Getty Images The singer has been forced to postpone her UK and European leg of the tour until next April

The new dates are as follows:

8/10/25 Amsterdam Paradiso now moved to 21/04/26

10/10/25 Paris La Cigale now moved to 26/04/26

11/10/25 Cologne E-Werk now moved to 23/04/26

13/10/25 Brussels La Madeleine now moved to 22/04/26

15/10/25 Glasgow SEC Armadillo now moved to 14/04/26

16/10/25 Leeds O2 Academy now moved to 11/04/26

18/10/25 Birmingham Symphony Hall now moved to 07/04/26

19/10/25 Manchester Albert Hall now moved to 13/04/26

21/10/25 London The Palladium now moved to 08/04/26

Jessie's cancer diagnosis

The British singer first revealed her cancer diagnosis in June after she was forced to cancel a slew of shows to undergo a surgery. "Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early'. It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music."

© Getty Images Jessie J revealed her cancer diagnosis in June

Speaking about her decision to share her diagnosis, Jessie continued: "I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard.

"I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I'm an open book. "It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse - that's the bit that kills me."