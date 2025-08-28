Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's childhood photos have suddenly taken center stage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have broken records with their engagement, and no one is as happy for the couple as their families. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end's mom, Donna Kelce, publicly gave her seal of approval over their engagement, which they announced on Instagram on August 26, by changing her Facebook cover image to a side-by-side photo of Travis and Taylor as children. Both look adorable, with Taylor leaning against a tree with her white-blonde hair in a half-up-half-down style and wearing a white polo shirt and sleeveless jacket. Travis, meanwhile, has a cheeky grin while rocking short bangs and a checked shirt.

Donna appeared to hint at their engagement just two days before their public announcement during an NFL event, playing coy when asked about their sweet relationship. Speaking to People at the premiere of ESPN's The Kingdom on Sunday night, Donna opened up about how happy her son has been since he found love with the "Cruel Summer" songstress.

© Facebook Donna's Facebook cover image is now of Travis and Taylor as children

When asked what was making her son so joyful, she replied: "I think his mind is settled. That's about all I can tell you. I think he feels calm, and he feels like he's on a mission, and he knows exactly what he wants." Travis' father, Ed Kelce, was also in attendance at the premiere event, and when asked again why Travis appeared to be so happy, Ed replied in an Instagram video: "Taylor. There's no question about it."

Following news of their engagement, Ed revealed that the tight end had proposed to Taylor two weeks before they publicly shared the news. "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," he told News 5 Cleveland. "He was going to put it off till this week."

© Instagram Taylor and Travis shared their engagement news on August 26

Ed revealed he thought Taylor "was getting maybe a little antsy," but Travis was eager to delay to "make some grand thing, to make it a big special event." Ed said he told his son repeatedly: "You could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

© Instagram Travis proposed in the garden of his $6m home

Engagement

Travis proposed in the garden of his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas. It features a stone pathway with a wrought iron gazebo and matching chandelier, with two stone garden plant pots on each side of the entrance. It had been decorated with pink roses and greenery, with Travis dropping to one knee outside the gazebo.

© Instagram Travis gave Taylor a ring worth reportedly at least $1m

HELLO! can confirm that Travis worked with the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond. Celebrity jeweler George Khalife, AKA estimates the ring to be between "10-20 carats and the price could range from $1million to $5 million."

© Instagram Taylor and Travis got engaged 2 weeks before publicly sharing the news

"This ring is a brilliant cut, and the style is called a bezel setting (that's the gold that wraps around the diamond)," George told HELLO! "It's super popular right now, just like yellow gold in general. Old Mine diamond[s] comes with a lot of history! The whole look feels really antique, which I think suits Taylor perfectly."