Jessie J's LA mansion where she'll 'disappear for a bit' following early breast cancer diagnosis
jessie j on stage in blue dress © Getty Images

The singer shared her shock diagnosis in an Instagram video

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
British singer Jessie J has revealed that she's been diagnosed with "early breast cancer" and plans to undergo surgery following her performance at the Summertime Ball.

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker, 37, made the announcement in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday morning. Addressing her followers, the mother-of-one said: "I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. 

"Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early'. It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music."

jessie j in black dress on red carpet© Getty Images
Jessie J revealed her cancer diagnosis on Wednesday in a video shared to Instagram

Speaking about her decision to share her diagnosis, Jessie continued: "I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard.

"I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I'm an open book.

jessie j singing on stage in blue outfit © Getty Images
The singer performing on stage in Sao Paulo in 2024

"It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse - that's the bit that kills me."

Jessie's LA home

Jessie lives in Los Angeles with her son called Sky Safir Cornish Colman. Keep scrolling to find out more about the star's luxurious home which she keeps out of the spotlight…

While the Domino singer is notoriously private about her home life, Jessie is thought to live in a swanky LA home decked out with beautiful interiors.

Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023 in London, England© Getty Images
Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J share one child together

Back in 2020, the singer appeared to share a glimpse inside her living room as she starred in a video for the One World: Together at Home concert.

Jessie was seemingly filming inside her ginormous living room complete with floor to ceiling mirrors, a cream sofa, a rattan footstool and a towering houseplant.

At the time, one viewer tweeted: "Guys, is this Jessie J's house or a hotel reception? Look how much light."

Jessie J in a deep red suit and tie on the red carpet© Getty Images
The star is thought to be living in Los Angeles

A second added: "Damn Jessie J just went #PitchPerfect on everyone. Her house also looks like a Marriott lobby."

Last year, Jessie unfortunately had more than $20,000 in jewellery stolen from her home following a break-in.

She previously had a home in Surrey which she was forced to sell due to unwanted attention. Speaking on Alan Carr: Chatty Man in 2014, she said: "'I bought a house in Surrey. It was all made of glass. But after 'The Voice' I had a new, weird level of fame and I had to sell it as I couldn't be famous and live in a glass house. I felt so sorry for the people who bought it."

