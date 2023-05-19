Jessie J in 'happy tears' as she confirms arrival of baby boy

Jessie J has confessed to feeling "happy tears" as the "It's My Party" songstress confirmed the arrival of her first child, a baby boy.

The talented singer decided not to share a photo of her new arrival, but did take to her Instagram Stories to share the news with her 13 million followers. In a lengthy post against a black background, she wrote: "A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size.

"The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world emoji]. He and I are doing great [cloud emoji]."

She continued: "I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, here and mine. I am so grateful phew *happy tears*."

Jessie then revealed that she would be taking a break from social media as she enjoyed some time with her son. She finished the post by writing: "For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support. I will be back on Instagram when I'm ready."

Ahead of her son's arrival, the singer posed for a pregnancy photoshoot, with her sister taking a series of black-and-white shots of the mum-to-be showcasing her blossoming baby bump.

Jessie shared the news online

In some photos she showed off what would be her baby's first clothes and others saw her posing with her partner placing his hand over her stomach. Revealing her directive for the photos, Jessie commented: "I don't want no fancy fancy pictures, no retouching. I want to look back at these and remember this time exactly as I looked and felt."

Last month, she joked about a series of nude snaps she shared while showing off her baby bump. The "Do It Like a Dude" singer posted several photos of herself in the bath, writing that she wanted "to remember this feeling forever".

She added: "And anyone who has commented 'inappropriate' on this post. I bet you zoomed before you commented." Paloma Faith replied, writing: "Amazing pics …. Welcome to superhero territory," while Professor Green added: "Seeing and feeling those kicks even as the paternal figure is something else."

In November 2021, Jessie tearfully revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage, sharing a photo of herself holding up a pregnancy test, followed by the image of a quote that read: "Sometimes love won't be enough to make it work. And that's OK. It doesn't mean you've failed. – Seyda Noir."

Jessie has taken her fans through her pregnancy journey

Jessie captioned the pictures which a heartfelt message which started with a broken heart emoji and went on: "Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying, 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant'.

"By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat. This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this.

"I may not. I actually don't know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."

She went on: "I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self-love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way. I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that."

