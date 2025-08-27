1000-Lb Sisters star dead at 37, leaving family 'completely crushed'

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy and Tammy Slaton's sister, Amanda Halterman, shared the heartbreaking news of their cousin, Katie Slaton's death this week. Katie was just 37 when she passed away after battling Stage 4 cancer, leaving her loved ones "completely crushed." Amanda shared the news of Katie's death on Instagram on Tuesday, August 26, just one day after she pleaded with fans to keep their cousin in their prayers, after revealing in January that Katie had cancer.

Amanda shared a photo of herself and Katie, alongside the message: "It [is] with a completely crushed heart and spirit that I have to post this. My little cousin went to sit at the feet of Jesus yesterday. She was a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely.

© Instagram Katie Slaton died aged 37 after battling stage 4 cancer

"She was the life of the part and my best friend. I know both our grandparents and friends was there to welcome you home. Please pray for my aunt uncle and cousins but mostly for the babies and for Natalie to be strong. Please pray for everyone whom loves her. Thank you all who has come out and supported her." Just hours later, Amanda shared a clip of a video call she and Katie had, alongside the caption: "Missing you cuzzin. #katiestrong."

© Instagram Amanda shared her sadness over Katie's passing

Fans inundated Amanda with supportive messages and shared their condolences, with one commenting: "I am so very sorry for your loss. Sending love." A second said: "Godspeed to your cousin. My heart goes out to all of you." A third added: "Oh no Amanda! Deepest condolences to you and the rest of the Slaton family."

One day before announcing Katie's passing, Amanda wrote alongside a photo of her cousin with Amanda's grandson in her arms: "Please whisper a prayer for our family as we continue to support Katie Slaton. I am so thankful to be allowed to stand by your side."

© Instagram Katie was the cousin of Tammy, Amanda, and Amy

Amy and Tammy have yet to publicly acknowledge Katie's death, but they did support her during her illness. In a January Facebook update, Tammy penned: "This is my cousin Katie and she is the one we started the GoFundMe for all we're asking for his prayers or just a tiny donation.

"Anything helps my family and I are doing what we can but even if it's a dollar or small miracle on our family does not go on notice. Would that be a prayer or just a dollar anything and everything helps," she added.

© Instagram Amanda shared a photo of her cousin asking for support. one day before announcing her death

Tammy shared another update on Katie when she asked fans again to consider donating to her GoFundMe page. "Y'all, I'm so sorry to be asking a big favor like this, but if anyone can help, even if it's a dollar would help my cousin out so much," the reality TV star began. "She has been on my show, but this is something new; our family just found out about her having cancer. Even if you can't donate, [all I] ask is for you to pray…anything and everything is greatly appreciated not only by [my cousin], but myself and my siblings."

© Instagram Tammy showed her support for Katie in January

"Our fans have been there for us for so long now, and y'all mean the world...so any act of kindness is and will be greatly appreciated, thank you so much, and before anyone asks, yes, I've donated myself," she concluded. The GoFundMe page detailed that Katie was battling stage four cancer and needed help to pay for medication, lodging, and ongoing care.