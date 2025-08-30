Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Did Taylor Swift's long-time friend just make a subtle dig at the newly-engaged star?
Subscribe
Did Taylor Swift's long-time friend just make a subtle dig at the newly-engaged star?

Did Taylor Swift's longtime friend just make a subtle dig at the newly-engaged star?

Taylor's collaborator and friend Jack Antonoff appeared to take a swipe at her in a caption dedicated to Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift performs during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at the National Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Singapore. (Photo by Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)© Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodDeputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
5 minutes ago
Share this:

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift announced the imminent release of her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, causing mass excitement among Swifties the world over. The album, set to drop on October 3, is produced by Max Martin and Johan Shellback, two producers who last worked with Taylor on her 2017 album, Reputation.

Since that album, Taylor has worked extensively with fellow musician Jack Antonoff, going so far as to call him "musical family", so it came as a surprise when the Bleachers frontman wasn't a part of The Life of a Showgirl.

As they are prone to, Swifties went wild speculating why Jack wasn't the producer on Taylor's upcoming album, musing on why she has returned to her former collaborators. Neither Jack nor Taylor has commented on the change, but Taylor did share that she had worked on the album while on tour in Europe, flying to Sweden, where Martin and Shellback are based, so it could simply be logistical reasons that Jack isn't part of the production team on the new release.

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards © Getty Images for The Recording A
Fans are speculating there's been a falling out between Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff

That said, it hasn't put a halt to speculation of a falling out between Jack and Taylor, with a post from the producer, celebrating Sabrina Carpenter's new album, leading Swifties to believe it's a subtle dig.

A swipe at Swift?

Jack Antonoff produced Sabrina's new album, Man's Best Friend, working on the album at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds. He shared a series of photos of the process, writing a lengthy caption, noting: "SC is the future!", echoing a previous sentiment which saw him call the popstar "without a doubt the voice and writer of her time".

Though Swifties love to speculate on feuds and fallings out, we're inclined to say there's no bad blood between Taylor and Jack – and certainly no rivalry between Taylor and Sabrina, with the duo even collaborating on a track on Taylor's new album.

Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter together in the recording studio © Instagram
Jack Antonoff has worked on two of Sabrina Carpenter's albums

Sabrina also took to Instagram earlier this week to celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, reposting Taylor's announcement alongside 10 hearts.

Taylor Swift (R) and Sabrina Carpenter perform onstage during night two of The Eras Tour at Caesars Superdome on October 26, 2024© Getty Images for TAS
Taylor Swift (R) and Sabrina Carpenter have always been close

While Jack didn't publicly send his congratulations, he did 'like' the post, and we have no doubt he sent his well-wishes privately. We'll be waiting with baited breath to see if he posts about The Life of a Showgirl when it finally drops in October…

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More