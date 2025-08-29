Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make glowing first public appearance following engagement announcement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance since breaking the internet with their engagement news on Tuesday, August 26. The loved-up couple arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch a college football match between the University of Cincinnati and the University of Nebraska, and the "Cruel Singer" singer positively glowed as she showcased her blinding ring for the first time. She toned it down for the night out, wearing a light-colored cable-knit vest, a blue miniskirt, and beige knee-high boots, accessorizing with a blue handbag.

As for her new fiancé, Travis wore a red and white polo shirt with a Bearcats cap in support of his alma mater, the University of Cincinnati. Also in attendance was the 35-year-old's Kansas City Chiefs teammate and close friend, Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany, and Jason Kelce, Travis' brother and New Heights podcast co-host.

The couple sat beside each other as they watched the game, smiling and laughing as the night wore on.The stadium holds great significance for the newly engaged pair, as it was where Travis first saw Taylor's Eras Tour show and planned to introduce himself to the singer.

The athlete was not able to meet Taylor, as she was on vocal rest after the three-hour performance, and later took to his podcast to lament this fact. Two months on from this, Taylor surprised her fans by showing up to Travis' Chiefs game at the same stadium, thus publicly confirming their romance.

Wedding bells

The duo's appearance on Thursday comes just two days after they dropped perhaps the biggest pop culture news of the year: that they were engaged. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned a carousel of photos from the special moment. In one shot, Travis can be seen down on his knees proposing in his back garden, which was decorated with lush floral arrangements.

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis made their first post-engagement appearance on Thursday

In another picture, Taylor's new ring, which he designed with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, was on full display. The ring was an Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond with a gold band, and vintage-inspired, with some experts estimating that it cost upwards of $1 million.

Inside their special moment

© Getty Images They came to support Travis' alma mater, the University of Cincinnati

With fans desperate to learn the details of their special day, Travis' father, Ed Kelce, came to the rescue, sharing that it happened "maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," in an interview with News 5. "He was going to put it off till this week," he explained on Wednesday. "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event."

© Getty Images They were joined by their close friends for the college football match

"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event...when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you," he continued. "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine'...they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

© Instagram The couple shared their engagement news on August 26

Fans have speculated that he popped the question right after they recorded an episode of New Heights, wherein she announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.