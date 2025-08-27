Is Taylor Swift's wedding snub the final nail in the coffin for Blake Lively's friendship?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement is one of those rare celebrity moments that you'll always remember where you were when you found out. Social media went wild, the group chats were buzzing, and every major news site in the world splashed it across their homepage. The Swifties' parasocial relationship with Taylor spawned countless tongue-in-cheek posts about feeling happy for our "close personal friend Taylor Swift," but as soon as the joy-filled announcement was posted, speculation began about why they chose yesterday to share the big news.

The engagement reveal comes less than two weeks after Taylor revealed her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, is dropping in October – an announcement she shared on Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast – a move unprecedented for Taylor, who has never been on a pod before. Taylor fans are truly being "fed" as Gen Z said.

Queries on why she was sharing so much in such a short space of time were rife, and the puzzlement about yesterday's announcement date further intensified when Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, revealed the pair actually got engaged two weeks ago…

© Instagram Fans queried he date of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement post, which they shared on Instagram

Why did Taylor and Travis announce their engagement on August 26?

Any Taylor fans will know that our girl doesn't do anything by coincidence – she adores numerology (as an example, the next album comes out on the 3rd of October – three and 10 add up to 13, Taylor's favourite number), but August 26 doesn't seem to hold any significance… until you realise it's the birthday of Taylor's former close friend, Blake Lively.

Blake and Taylor's friendship goes back over a decade, but last year, the former dragged Taylor's name into a lawsuit against Blake's nemesis, Justin Baldoni – a move likely to have disappointed Taylor, who, despite her highly personal lyrics, tends to keep her private affairs to herself.

Fans believe that Taylor's decision to announce her engagement on Blake Lively's birthday is a snub of the highest degree and the final nail in the coffin of their friendship.

© Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends for many years

"Taylor announced her engagement on Blake Lively's birthday. WHY IS NOONE TALKING ABOUT THIS???" one fan demanded on X, while another commented: "Anyone else notice Taylor Swift announced her engagement on Blake Lively’s birthday?!"

A third added: "Taylor announcing her engagement on Blake Lively's birthday pretty much solidifies that she cut that friendship off if you ask me."

Fans also noted that while Taylor's other pals, including Sabrina Carpenter and Selena Gomez, reposted Taylor's big news, Blake ignored the announcement altogether, simply reposting a flurry of birthday wishes.

© GC Images Rumours are abound that Taylor and Blake are no longer friends - with tracks on Taylor's new album believed to be about the star

Though Taylor has not responded to the rumours that she and Blake have had a falling out, there is a song on her new album entitled "Ended the Friendship", with many speculating the track will be about her former bestie. Another track is called "CANCELLED!" which could also be about Blake, who was widely cancelled following the It Ends With Us Drama.

We wait with baited breath to hear the songs and come to a conclusion…