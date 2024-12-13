Billboards 2424: Taylor Swift becomes the most decorated artist in history

Taylor Swift has become the most decorated artist in Billboard Music Awards history.

The pop superstar scooped 10 awards, including top artist and top Billboard 200 album for The Tortured Poets Department, bringing her total haul to 49.

"This is, like, the nicest early birthday present you could have given me, so thank you very much," Taylor said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech ahead of her 35th birthday on Friday. I love it. It’s exactly what I wanted.”

Taylor concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour on Sunday, which engulfed popular culture and news coverage during its 21-month run.

“Everything that’s happened with the Eras Tour and The Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you,” she added.

Dua Lipa also had a spectacular win, taking home the coveted honor of Top Dance/Electronic Song for her chart-topping hit Houdini.

Though Dua couldn’t attend in person due to her ongoing Radical Optimism tour, her heartfelt acceptance speech left fans cheering.

"Wow, this is so cool," Dua, 31, gushed from a remote location. "Thank you so much. Thank you for all the love and the support and for dancing with me to Houdini." Radiating gratitude, the London-born songstress apologized for her absence, adding, “I’m currently on tour in Asia ... but I’ll be in a city close to you very soon. So come down, let’s carry on dancing. Lots of love.”

The evening was a celebration of global talent, with breakout stars and seasoned artists alike taking center stage.

Tommy Richman, the 24-year-old sensation, captured hearts as he scooped up two major awards: Top R&B Male Artist and Top R&B Song for Million Dollar Baby. In a touching speech, Tommy reflected on his whirlwind year.

"I’d like to thank my mom, my friends, everybody who’s helped me along the way," he said. Paying tribute to his late cat, Zoe, he added,"“Rest in peace, Zoe ... this year didn’t go as I thought it would, but it’s been amazing. I’ve learned a lot from the universe, and I’m ending 2024 with my head held high"

Latin music sensation Fuerza Regida also had a monumental evening, winning Top Duo/Group and Top Latin Duo/Group. Frontman Jesús Ortíz Paz, 27, electrified fans with his passionate acceptance speech: "First of all, we want to thank all the fans. Thank you guys very much. We’re making history together—thank you for making us the best group in the world right now!" He also gave a heartfelt nod to their record label, Street Mile Records, before exclaiming, "Let’s go!"

Meanwhile, rock legends Coldplay joined the festivities from Brazil, where they are currently touring. The band accepted the award for Top Rock Touring Artist and later wowed audiences with a breathtaking performance. It was a night of firsts as well, with rising star Jelly Roll claiming his inaugural Billboard Music Award for Top Hard Rock Song for his powerful collaboration with Falling in Reverse, All My Life.

This year’s ceremony was stacked with high-profile nominees. Country superstar Zach Bryan led the pack with 21 nominations across 18 categories, closely followed by Taylor Swift with 17.

Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter also made their mark with 11 and nine nominations respectively. All four artists, along with Drake, were vying for the prestigious Top Artist award, which was won by Taylor.

The Top New Artist category was won by Chappell Roan with nominees including Benson Boone, Tommy Richman, , Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims.

And speaking of the stage, this year’s performances are nothing short of showstopping, with electrifying sets from Shaboozey, Tyla, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Fuerza Regida, and Seventeen, along with unforgettable moments from Coldplay, Linkin Park, Stray Kids, and Teddy Swims.

In a poignant highlight of the evening, Linkin Park will perform at an awards show for the first time since the tragic passing of Chester Bennington in 2017. Emily Armstrong will join the band for this deeply emotional and highly anticipated moment.

The Billboard Music Awards, produced by Dick Clark Productions, are a celebration of the year’s biggest artists, albums, and songs, drawing on data from Billboard charts dated October 28, 2023, through October 19, 2024. The event honors excellence across multiple genres, shining a spotlight on music legends and up-and-coming talent alike.

This year’s ceremony was uniquely pre-recorded across multiple venues worldwide, with performances tied to presenting sponsor Marriott Bonvoy.