Donnie Wahlberg 'so happy' as he celebrates anniversary with wife Jenny McCarthy

It is an extra special, celebratory holiday weekend for Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy. On Sunday, August 31st, the Blue Bloods alum and the Masked Singer host rang in their 11th wedding anniversary. And in honor of their special day, Donnie took to Instagram and shared a sweet video documenting their celebrations.

In the video, the two appear to have just wrapped up their anniversary dinner, and go on to share a round of kisses with each other, ending off with a laugh. "The most important word, of the two words #HappyAnniversary, is 'happy,'" Donnie then wrote in his caption.

"We are so happy. So grateful. So blessed," he went on, concluding with: "Thanks to all those who have wished us well, and to all those who have been there to support us, through these eleven magical years."

© Bravo Jenny and Donnie met during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live

© Getty Images The couple in March

Since tying the knot in 2014, Jenny and Donnie, who started dating in 2013, some months after he made an appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show, have become stepparents to their respective children from previous marriages. Jenny was previously married to actor John Asher from 1999 to 2005, with whom she shares son Evan, 23, while Donnie was married to Kimberly Fey from 1999 to 2010, with whom he shares sons Xavier, 32, and Elijah, 24.

In honor of their milestone 10th anniversary last year, Jenny and Donnie renewed their vows at their original wedding venue, the Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois. At the time, Donnie shared a fun transition video with Jenny which captured the two posing in loungewear, before it cut to another clip of them dressed up in coordinating outfits, Jenny a navy silk dress and Donnie a navy suit. "Walking into our next ten years like!" he wrote in his caption, adding: "Happy 10th Anniversary Baby!"

© Getty Images They renewed their vows last year

It's an exciting time for Donnie, who is gearing up for the highly-anticipated release of his Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue on October 17, premiering on CBS almost a year after Blue Bloods' final episode.

© CBS Donnie will return as Danny Reagan on October 17 for Boston Blue

The show will also star Sonequa Martin-Green, Maggie Lawson, Ernie Hudson, Gloria Reuben, Mika Amonsen and Marcus Scribner, and will similarly follow another prominent law enforcement family, as were the Reagans on Blue Bloods, the Silvers.