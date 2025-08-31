Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Donnie Wahlberg 'so happy' as he celebrates new milestone with wife Jenny McCarthy
Subscribe
Donnie Wahlberg 'so happy' as he celebrates new milestone with wife Jenny McCarthy

Donnie Wahlberg 'so happy' as he celebrates anniversary with wife Jenny McCarthy

The Blue Bloods alum and the Masked Singer host met in 2012 and tied the knot in St. Louis in 2014

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It is an extra special, celebratory holiday weekend for Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy. On Sunday, August 31st, the Blue Bloods alum and the Masked Singer host rang in their 11th wedding anniversary. And in honor of their special day, Donnie took to Instagram and shared a sweet video documenting their celebrations.

In the video, the two appear to have just wrapped up their anniversary dinner, and go on to share a round of kisses with each other, ending off with a laugh. "The most important word, of the two words #HappyAnniversary, is 'happy,'" Donnie then wrote in his caption.

View post on Instagram
 

"We are so happy. So grateful. So blessed," he went on, concluding with: "Thanks to all those who have wished us well, and to all those who have been there to support us, through these eleven magical years."

Jenny McCarthy Donnie Wahlberg hold hands© Bravo
Jenny and Donnie met during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Happy Anniversary to my favorite couple!!! Cheers to another year of love and happiness," as others followed suit with: "Happy, Happy, Happy ANNIVERSARY to my favorite couple! Have a great day love birds!!" and: "Happy anniversary you two!!" as well as: "Happy Anniversary! Thank you for sharing your love journey with us."

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images
The couple in March

Since tying the knot in 2014, Jenny and Donnie, who started dating in 2013, some months after he made an appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show, have become stepparents to their respective children from previous marriages. Jenny was previously married to actor John Asher from 1999 to 2005, with whom she shares son Evan, 23, while Donnie was married to Kimberly Fey from 1999 to 2010, with whom he shares sons Xavier, 32, and Elijah, 24.

In honor of their milestone 10th anniversary last year, Jenny and Donnie renewed their vows at their original wedding venue, the Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois. At the time, Donnie shared a fun transition video with Jenny which captured the two posing in loungewear, before it cut to another clip of them dressed up in coordinating outfits, Jenny a navy silk dress and Donnie a navy suit. "Walking into our next ten years like!" he wrote in his  caption, adding: "Happy 10th Anniversary Baby!"

jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg nye 2018© Getty Images
They renewed their vows last year

It's an exciting time for Donnie, who is gearing up for the highly-anticipated release of his Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue on October 17, premiering on CBS almost a year after Blue Bloods' final episode.

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan on BLUE BLOODS© CBS
Donnie will return as Danny Reagan on October 17 for Boston Blue

The show will also star Sonequa Martin-Green, Maggie Lawson, Ernie Hudson, Gloria Reuben, Mika Amonsen and Marcus Scribner, and will similarly follow another prominent law enforcement family, as were the Reagans on Blue Bloods, the Silvers.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More