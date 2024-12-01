Donnie Wahlberg reveals 'sweet' moment with wife Jenny McCarthy that brought him to tears

Donnie Wahlberg may have played a stoic and tough character on Blue Bloods for 14 seasons, but when it comes to his wife, he isn't afraid to show his emotional side.

The actor revealed to People that the last time he cried was when his wife, Jenny McCarthy, comforted him over a profound realization about his life.

"Two days ago I woke up and was lying next to Jenny and talking about my journey," he told the publication.

Recommended video You may also like Donnie Wahlberg And Jenny Mccarthy Show Off Their Dance Moves While Prepping Thanksgiving Dinner

"I was just feeling incredibly grateful and started crying. She gave me the biggest hug. It was a sweet moment."

The pair first met on the set of Watch What Happens Live in 2012; a year later, the 55-year-old appeared on Jenny's program, The Jenny McCarthy Show, and the rest is history.

The couple share a tight-knit blended family, including Jenny's son Evan, whom she shares with her ex-husband, John Asher, and Mark's sons Xavier and Elijah, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kimberly Fey.

© Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images The couple first met in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014

Donnie and Jenny are a match made in TV heaven, but despite the glitz and glam of their Hollywood lives, it's the quieter moments that he treasures the most.

"On Saturday, Jenny and I lay in bed until 2 p.m., then went shopping," he recalled to People.

"She needed something, so I just kept her company. I thought I might get a reward when I came home, but we watched The Substance instead. It was fun."

© Instagram The Blue Bloods star revealed that he got emotional after thinking back on his journey over the past few years

The loved-up pair gave fans a glimpse into their Thanksgiving antics this year with an Instagram clip that showed Donnie and Jenny dancing up a storm while preparing the holiday meal.

In the video, Jenny was basting the turkey while Donnie was showing off his moves to the camera and singing a made-up song; soon after, they were joined by Jenny's son Evan, who danced with his mom and stepdad in the hilarious clip.

Since filming wrapped for the final season of Blue Bloods, which ends in December, Donnie has hit the ground running.

© Michael Parmelee/CBS Donnie starred in the hit show for 14 seasons

He currently executive-produces and hosts the true-crime docuseries Very Scary People; but that didn't stop him from reminiscing about being on the hit TV drama alongside Tom Selleck.

Speaking to People, Donnie recalled the items he took from the set of Blue Bloods after filming wrapped. "I took my two Danny Reagan costumes — my blue suit and my dress blues," he said. "I put them on mannequins and put them in a Wahlburgers."

The actor owns the burger chain Wahlburgers with his brother and fellow actor Mark Wahlberg; the restaurant chain has been thriving for over ten years.

© CBS The actor revealed that he took Danny's costumes from the set

"I really had no intention of taking anything from the set until I learned that that table and chairs was just sitting in a warehouse somewhere," he explained to the publication.

"I'll set it up where fans can sit at the table and take pictures. And then I'm going to raffle it probably for charity for the DEA, the Detectives Endowment Association, for the Widows and Children's Fund."