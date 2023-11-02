Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy had more than one reason to celebrate this week – and they shared the happy moments with their delighted fans.

The 'Blue Bloods' actor took to Instagram to post a gushing tribute to his wife of nine years as she marked her 51st birthday on November 1, while Jenny shared a cute video of the duo celebrating her special day with an epic Halloween-themed party.

WATCH: Inside Jenny McCarthy's epic birthday party with Donnie Wahlberg

Expressing his love and admiration for his wife, Donnie – who married Jenny at the historic Hotel Baker in St Charles, Illinois on August 31, 2014 – posted a gorgeous photo of her posing with her delicious-looking birthday cake alongside an emotional message.

"#HappyBirthday to you Mrs Jennifer Ann McCarthy Wahlberg! Another year has only made you more gracious, more loving, more beautiful, more selfless and more perfect, than you already were!" he began.

"It has also made me even more thankful (and lucky) for having the honor, and privilege, of sharing this amazing journey together with you.

"I am so in awe of your energy, your determination and your passion for life! As well as your dedication to those you love and to those whom you give so much of yourself to and continue to stand for."

© Instagram Jenny McCarthy turned 51 on November 1

Donnie concluded: "I hope that you have the greatest day — and year — ever! You truly deserve nothing less, than the absolute best. I love you so much."

Fans were quick to send birthday wishes also, with many touched by Donnie's heartfelt words to his wife. "Such a beautiful post, where do the rest of us find us a Donnie?" one replied.

© Instagram Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg dressed up in costumes for her birthday party

A second said: "Happy late birthday, I absolutely adore her. You guys are the cutest couple that has ever existed." A third added: "I need to find me someone who writes these kind of birthday wishes!"

As if Jenny's birthday wasn't reason enough to celebrate, Donnie also revealed that he is reuniting with his New Kids On The Block bandmates for a 40-date tour in 2024.

© Getty Images Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg married in 2014

Sharing a throwback photo of the band – which includes Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, Danny Wood, and Joey McIntyre – Donnie wrote on his Story: "Here we go @NKOTB."

Dubbed 'The Magic Summer 2024 Tour' – in a nod to their 1990 stadium tour – the group will also be joined by Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff when the tour kicks off in Ohio on June 14.

"The true 'magic' of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create — and recreate — with our amazing fans each night," Donnie said.

© Getty Images New Kids On The Block are hitting the road again on 'The Magic Summer 2024 Tour'

"Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we've shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Donnie added: "It just never gets old you know? Walking out on stage, opening night of every tour, just seems not only to be more incredible but just more special, more meaningful, and a little bit louder every time.

"You would think we're all slowing down but in many ways, we're really ramping up."

