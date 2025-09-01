Sharon Osbourne reacts to heartfelt ‘goodbye’ 5 weeks after Ozzy’s death

Sharon Osbourne has broken her silence on social media, five weeks after her beloved husband Ozzy passed away. Returning to Instagram this week, fans noted that Sharon, 72, had liked a new post, which Ozzy's team had published on the platform. Posting a photo of the Black Sabbath frontman, the account manager used lyrics from Ozzy's 2020 power ballad, Ordinary Man, in the caption. It read: "I don't wanna say goodbye. When I do, you'll be alright. After all, I did it all for you."

Sharon's been keeping a low profile

Following Ozzy's death on 22 July 2025, Sharon has kept out of the public eye, with the exception of her husband's funeral procession, which was held in Birmingham on Wednesday, 30 July. Accompanied by her three children, Kelly, Jack and Aimee, Sharon was last seen laying flowers on the Black Sabbath Bridge for her husband of over 40 years.

© Getty Images Sharon Osbourne has been keeping a low profile, following Ozzy's funeral procession in July

After the procession, Ozzy was later laid to rest in a private funeral held on the grounds of his Grade II-listed mansion, Welders House, in Buckinghamshire. Speaking about the "beautiful" funeral, Robert Trujillo, known as the official bassist for Metallica, appeared on The Eddie Trunk Podcast in August, where he said: "It was a small group of people, but it was very, very beautiful."

"It was very sad, but at the same time, some of the speeches were, as you could imagine, pretty funny," he continued. "People sharing stories, and all of a sudden there's laughter, and 'I remember this, I remember that.' It felt like there was closure from this."

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne comforted by children Jack, Kelly and Aimee at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession

Sharon's plea to the BBC

More recently, Sharon and her family issued an urgent plea to the BBC as they continued to grieve for Ozzy. The family, who are gearing up for the release of a new documentary about Ozzy, requested that the special, titled Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, be delayed.

In a statement released in August, a BBC spokesperson said: "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new TX (transmission) date will be confirmed shortly."

Ozzy's death

Ozzy passed away aged 76. His death was confirmed by his family in July, with the Osbournes releasing a statement.

It read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."

© Getty Images Ozzy passed away at the age of 76

Ozzy, who was diagnosed with a genetic form of Parkinson's disease, died from cardiac arrest just weeks after he'd performed with Black Sabbath in Birmingham's Villa Park Stadium. Taking to the stage on 5th July, Ozzy and his band left fans emotional with their epic farewell concert. "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Ozzy told fans.