Ozzy Osbourne's final resting place honored by wife Sharon will break your heart

Sharon Osbourne has granted her husband, Ozzy Osbourne's final wish following his death on July 22, 2025.

The Black Sabbath frontman requested to be buried on the grounds of their Grade II-listed mansion, Welders House, in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire.

Burial

Ozzy will be buried close to the lake on the sprawling 250-acre property during a private funeral attended by his family, including Sharon and their children, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

Mourners expected to attend include Sir Elton John and Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

A huge floral tribute has been placed on the banks of the lake, according to the Daily Mail, spelling out the words: "OZZY [Expletive] OSBOURNE."

There is also a version of a floral "Ozzy" wreath that featured at Wednesday's funeral procession, placed atop a fountain.

Funeral procession

© Getty Images Sharon with Kelly and Jack at Ozzy's funeral procession in Birmingham

The private funeral follows an emotionally charged procession for Ozzy in his hometown of Birmingham.

Sharon was understandably distraught and took comfort in her children, who were all emotional as they said goodbye to their dad.

The hearse carrying Ozzy's coffin passed the star's childhood home in Lodge Road, Aston, at about 12.45 pm on Wednesday on its route into Birmingham city centre.

© Getty Images The hearse carrying Ozzy's coffin featured a floral wreath spelling out his name

Flowers were placed outside the terraced property, close to Villa Park, while the owners of the house put up a picture of the late rocker in the front bay window.

The Jaguar hearse and six Mercedes funeral cars, accompanied by police motorcycle riders and a police car, drove slowly along the street on Lodge Road, watched by a handful of fans and the current owner of the house.

The procession then made its way down Broad Street before stopping at the Black Sabbath bench, where thousands of tributes, balloons, and flowers were left.

© FilmMagic Ozzy wished to be buried at his home in Buckinghamshire

The procession was accompanied by a live brass band, Bostin' Brass.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Osbournes were covering the cost of the procession, ahead of the burial.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE, JP, said: "Ozzy was more than a music legend - he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

© BBC Fans laid flowers in tribute to Ozzy

"We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves."

Ozzy's family announced his death in a personal statement that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."