Jennifer Garner is glowing in stunning beach photo during summer vacation

Jennifer Garner hates to see summer go and based on her social media post, she had the best time in August. The actress shared a carousel of pictures, hilarious internet videos and memes online to showcase how her vacation went. Her main photo displayed her beaming smile, while seated on a balcony overlooking the ocean. She donned a cozy white cardigan sweater and black sunglasses in the golden hour picture. Some of the posts in the set featured the entertainer riding an electric scooter on the beach, cooking and baking her favorite meals, camping, attending a dance performance, her dog post-vet appointment, her workout classes and relaxing walks by the marina.

Recommended video You may also like Meet Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's blended family

The movie star knows how to not only play hard, but to work hard too. She also shared a picture of herself at a taste-testing table at a local supermarket whistle endorsing her brand, Once Upon a Farm which she co-founded. She also advocated for PBS by sporting the brand's t-shirt in a selfie. Jennifer also reposted a thoughtful quote on the importance of kindness.

It read: "Being kind boosts mental health more than seeking joy. Evidence: Doing three random acts of kindness a week is enough to reduce depression, anxiety and loneliness. It's more beneficial than doing nice things for yourself. Self-care feels good, but generosity builds lasting bonds."

© Instagram Jennifer Garner was all smiles during her vacation

The 13 Going on 30 actress captioned the post: "August: somebody that I used to know," and she fittingly shared it on the last day of the month. The post garnered over 136,000 likes and many of her followers loved seeing the behind-the-scenes of her life. One person wrote: "August was HUGE." Another follower added: "Happiest person ever."

© Instagram Jennifer flaunted her cooking skills online

Others were intrigued by Jennifer's time in the kitchen and requested to see more. One fan commented: "Recipe for chicken and biscuits please!" Another person added: "WOAH TELL US BOUT' THEM ROLLS." Although summer is coming to an end, Jennifer has the upcoming fall harvest season to look forward to. She has a family farm in Oklahoma that they've owned since 1936, where she spends a lot of her downtime during the colorful season.

© Instagram The actress is the proud co-founder of Once Upon a Farm

The farm offers over 55 acres of land, and the family grows delicious vegetables such as potatoes, beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, lettuce, radishes, green beans, pumpkins and more. Some of those healthy ingredients go into the recipes for Once Upon a Farm products. Jennifer has found a greater purpose in farming and loves to encourage the next generation to get involved, as she also helps spread her family's legacy.

© Instagram The star showing off her post-vacation glow

She shared on the company's website: "Once I started working for Once Upon a Farm, I loved the idea of connecting kids to the farm early on. And so here we are, connecting kids to the farm and it gets to be my family's farm that's been with us since 1936." She added: "One thing that I love about the farm is that my Uncle Robert still lives here. He is the holder of the stories and runs the farm to this day."