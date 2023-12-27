7 Iconic Rom-Com fashion moments that live in our heads rent-free

Some of the very best style moments in fashion history come from the silver screen and that’s just a fact.

Be honest, you’d be lying to me and yourself if you said you didn't have an early 2000s movie muse that inspired you to don a tweed two-piece or striped leggings for an everyday look.

From Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's iconic A New York Minute fits, to Andie Anderson's silk lemon gown in How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, here are our top seven movie-style moments that have altered our brain chemistry for the better.

Juliet’s denim cap - Love Actually

I may sound like a broken record when it comes to Love Actually and the various fits donned by the whole cast, but I just can’t shake Keira Knightly’s denim baker-boy hat. Perfectly achieving that ‘girl next door’ aesthetic we can all only dream of, few people in this world can actually pull off a headpiece of this calibre, but that's not going to stop me from trying year after year.

© Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Col I have no notes

Jane and Roxy’s polar opposite styles - A New York Minute

Before there was fashion’s most cultivated cool girl brand The Row, there were the founders of said cool girl brand playing two twins flunking school to attend a Simple Plan concert in Manhattan. Both Jane and Roxy sport iconic, polar opposite fits throughout the film, but my favourite has to be Jane in her preppy pink tweed two-piece and Roxy in her Y2K Metallica band t-shirt, ripped long-sleeve undershirt and red baker-boy hat.

© Warner Bros. Pictures Two iconic looks on two iconic style moguls

Josie Geller’s school cafeteria feather look - Never Been Kissed

As far as iconic fashion film moments go, Josie Geller's white feather hemmed top has to be up there. Not too dissimilar to what we’re seeing on the high street today (fashion always comes back around) Josie Geller walked so Urban Outfitters could run.

© 20TH CENTURY FOX/KOBAL/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK This would make a great Christmas 'fit

Dionne’s red velvet dress - Clueless

When most people think of Clueless fashion their mounds instantly envision Cher and her yellow tartan twin set. However, when I think of the 1995 mega-hit, I think of Di and her collared velvet red mini dress and matching headband. Very on trend right now and sported by the likes of Jenna Ortega and pop girl Olivia Rodrigo, we owe Dionne a big thanks.

© ELLIOTT MARKS/PARAMOUNT/KOBAL/SHUTTERSTOCK. Obsessed with everything about this look

Bridget Jones’s sheer top - Bridget Jones’s Diary

In my eyes, Bridget Jones can do no wrong and the scene where she seduces her boss Daniel Clever over computer DM whilst sporting a sheer top has to be my all-time favourite. As you’re probably well aware, sheer of all kinds is doing the fashion rounds yet again and Miss Jones’s office-in-appropriate ensemble is the inspiration we all need.

© Pinterest Bridget put sheer on the map

Andie Andersons lemon silk gown - How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days

For 20 years Kate Hudson's buttery yellow silk gown from How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days has been on Pinterest mood boards around the world, and for good reason. The opened-backed gown was dreamy enough to seduce both myself and Matthew McConaughey.

© Paramount Please sign my petition to make yellow next seasons most cultivated colour

The world's most well-travelled blue jeans - The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants

Possibly the most iconic fashion moment in movie history has to be the blue jeans from The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants. Worn throughout the movie by stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel, the classic wardrobe staple quickly became one of the world's most sought-after styles, inspiring style lovers to share their own wardrobes with their besties.