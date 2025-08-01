Jennifer Garner twins with lookalike sister in rare family photo

Jennifer Garner shared a sweet photo on her social media page with her lookalike sister Susannah Kay Garner and their mother, Patricia Garner.

The picture showed the trio, originally from West Virginia, holding hands as they took a walk through the woods together. The actress was seen wearing a simple white t-shirt, tailored black shorts, navy blue sneakers black glasses, and a ponytail.

Susannah donned a red t-shirt with white stripes, denim shorts and sneakers, and Patricia flaunted a graphic bohemian white and blue t-shirt, black sweatpants and sneakers. Jennifer captioned the post: "July, I barely knew you," with a heart emoji. The 13 Going on 30 actress is a middle child, while Susannah is the youngest and Melissa Lynn Garner is the oldest.

© Instagram Jennifer Garner posted a picture with her sister and mother

The three sisters all took on different career fields and their mother always encouraged them to explore their hobbies. Patricia shared with Southern Living: "We let the girls do their own thing. I have one daughter who has an MBA, one who is a CPA and one who is an actress."

© GC Images Jennifer has a very close bond with her mother and her two sisters

Regardless of which industry the daughters went into, Patricia emphasized the importance of independence and hard work. She explained: "I always had a job in high school. I worked at a men's clothing shop and babysat. In college, I worked at a summer stock theater for free, building sets and cleaning toilets."

Patricia also taught them to value community and show kindness, wherever their journey took them. Jennifer added: "I feel so fortunate to have grown up in a place where people look out for each other. Community is the one thing people crave most, and it's hard to come by. I grew up with such an excess of it that now wherever I go, the first thing I do is build my group."

© Instagram Jennifer's mom taught her the importance of community and hard work

Their siblings' bond is very strong and Jennifer makes sure to prioritize them despite her busy schedule. The movie star expressed to the outlet: "Being the middle sister of these three girls is the relationship that defines me more than anything else. More than being my kids' mother. I’m first and foremost the middle Garner girl."

© Getty Images The close-knit family talks often on the phone together

Patricia, however, is the glue that holds the siblings together. She shared with the outlet: "We all talk on the phone a lot and they all talk to me. If they miss each other, I get them caught up."

Their mother was a stay-at-home mother but later on in life, she decided to go back to school to get a master's degree and then with her obtained diploma, she taught English at West Virginia State. Patricia also often appears on Jennifer's Pretend Coofaking Show series on the actress' Instagram.