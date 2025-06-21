Keith Urban's unexpected birthday outing for 'babygirl' Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban proved what a doting husband he is to Nicole Kidman as he made sure he was there to celebrate her 58th birthday on June 20.

The country singer, 57, took a night off from his "High and Alive" world tour on Friday to spend the day with his "babygirl," and her birthday celebrations were unexpected.

Birthday outing

Keith and Nicole were pictured enjoying a soccer match at Geodis Park Stadium in Nashville, watching the World Club Cup Group D match between Los Angeles FC and Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

The couple were seen cheering from what appeared to be a private suite, but their support didn't help as the local side suffered a 1-0 defeat.

© AFP via Getty Images Keith and Nicole went to a soccer game on her birthday

Nicole looked beautiful and didn't let her sporty surroundings deter her from dressing up on her birthday.

She wore a sleeveless, high boatneck ivory dress adorned with silver floral embellishments, and let her auburn hair cascade down her back.

© AFP via Getty Images Nicole looked beautiful in her ivory embellished dress

Nicole opted for minimal accessories and rocked a soft rose shade on her lips and a pop of subtle blush to accentuate her cheekbones.

Keith, meanwhile, looked more casual in a beige and white chequered shirt, distressed light blue jeans, and silver-framed sunglasses.

© Getty Images Keith took a day off from his tour to spend Nicole's birthday with her

Earlier in the day, Keith, who will resume his tour in Toronto, Canada, on June 21, paid tribute to Nicole on his Instagram Story, re-sharing her post that featured her beside a huge arrangement of colorful flowers.

"Feeling the love today. Thank you, thank you, thank you!" she penned, while Keith added: "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABYGIRL."

© Instagram Keith paid tribute to his 'babygirl' on Instagram

Bittersweet birthday

While Nicole appeared happy and smiling during her birthday outing, it was no doubt a bittersweet day as it marked her first birthday since her beloved mother, Janelle, passed away in September at age 84.

At the time, Nicole took to Instagram to pay tribute to her mother, writing: "My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express."

She added: "Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other."

© Getty Images Nicole's mom Janelle died in September 2024

Nicole has paid several tributes to her mother over the past few months and touchingly dedicated an award to her back in January at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

She received the International Star Award on Friday for her role in "Babygirl," and said as she took to the stage: "This is for my mom."

© Instagram Nicole and her mom were very close

She continued: "My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now. I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do, and I'm grateful to be part of this film community."

The award-winning star added: "I feel my mom with me right now. This is for you."