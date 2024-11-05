Everything to know about Nicole Kidman's erotic thriller Babygirl

Nicole Kidman is back on our screens as a high-powered CEO in the upcoming movie Babygirl - but all is not what it seems in her picture perfect life. Putting her career and family on the line, she starts an affair which a much younger intern at the company - who seems to have all of the control. Find out everything to know about Nicole's risque project here….
What is Babygirl about?
The movie explores the power dynamics between Nicole who plays Romy, a CEO who is inexplicably drawn to an intern at her company, Samuel (played by Harris Dickinson). As the pair embark on an affair, Samuel pushes the boundaries of control as their relationship deepens.
The film is written and directed by the genius behind the hit horror Bodies Bodies Bodies, Halina Reijn. Speaking about making the movie to Vanity Fair, Halina said she was inspired by movies like Basic Instinct and Indecent Proposal, explaining: "They made me feel less alone with my own hidden sexual fantasies and desires, and from that moment on, I started to dream about being able to create something like that myself—but from my own perspective.
"This gave me more fire to try to shine a light on that, because I’m still struggling with my own shame around it."
When is it being released?
Cure your January Blues, as the movie is set to be released in the UK and Ireland on 10 January 2025. US fans are ever so slightly luckier, as they are getting the movie release under their tree with a Christmas Day release.
What has Nicole said about the project?
While the pair worked with an intimacy coordinator, Nicole told Vanity Fair that she needed breaks from filming sex scenes. She said: "It left me ragged. At some point I was like, I don’t want to be touched. I don’t want to do this anymore, but at the same time I was compelled to do it."
She continued: "It’s like, Golly, I’m doing this, and it’s actually now going to be seen by the world. That’s a very weird feeling. This is something you do and hide in your home videos. It is not a thing that normally is going to be seen by the world.
"I felt very exposed as an actor, as a woman, as a human being. I had to go in and go out like, I need to put my protection back on. What have I just done? Where did I go? What did I do?"
What are early reviews saying?
Plenty of reviewers have already seen Babygirl following its debut at the Venice International Film Festival, where Nicole won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. It also featured at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Financial Times said: "Many of us wondered whether the erotic thriller was even still viable in the moral minefield of 2024. Babygirl proves that the form may have matured, but it still has some moves," while Time Out added: "A deliciously barbed, but wise and ultimately hopeful investigation of female sexual desire, marriage and modern power dynamics."
The Hollywood Reporter critic wrote: "What makes it entertaining is not just the actors’ skilled navigation of every tricky challenge but also the script’s refusal of judgement and rigid moral codes."
Who is in the cast?
Joining Nicole is up-and-coming star Harris Dickinson. The 28-year-old has been in some very impressive projects, including The King;'s Man, Triangle of Sadness and Where the Crawdads Sing, and is also set to star in the upcoming blockbuster Blitz.
Talk to Me actress Sophie Wilde will also be starring as Esme, while Antonio Banderas will play Jacob.