Everything to know about Nicole Kidman's erotic thriller Babygirl

The movie explores the power dynamics between Nicole who plays Romy, a CEO who is inexplicably drawn to an intern at her company, Samuel (played by Harris Dickinson). As the pair embark on an affair, Samuel pushes the boundaries of control as their relationship deepens.

The film is written and directed by the genius behind the hit horror Bodies Bodies Bodies, Halina Reijn. Speaking about making the movie to Vanity Fair, Halina said she was inspired by movies like Basic Instinct and Indecent Proposal, explaining: "They made me feel less alone with my own hidden sexual fantasies and desires, and from that moment on, I started to dream about being able to create something like that myself—but from my own perspective.

"This gave me more fire to try to shine a light on that, because I’m still struggling with my own shame around it."