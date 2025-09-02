Goldie Hawn's youngest son Wyatt Russell celebrates new milestone with loved-up photo featuring famous wife

It's an extra special, celebratory week for Meredith Hagner and Wyatt Russell. Over Labor Day weekend, the couple rang in their 6th wedding anniversary, celebrating with a PDA-filled photo on Instagram. The Thunderbolts* actor is Goldie Hawn's youngest son, her only child with her partner of 40 years, Kurt Russell. The First Wives Club actress is also a mom to Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while the Overboard actor shares son Boston with ex-wife Season Hubley.

In honor of her and Wyatt's special day, Meredith took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of the two, in which the they appear on a walk, Meredith wearing a charcoal gray cable knit sweater and cap, while Wyatt appears in an army green puffer jacket, planting a kiss on her cheek.

© Instagram Meredith and Wyatt celebrated their anniversary on Labor Day

"Happy anniversary. 6 years ago we got married and 2 thumbs up for this sweetest realest love, baby," Meredith wrote in her caption, though her comments section was disabled. Since tying the knot over Labor Day weekend in 2019, the pair has welcomed two sons, Buddy, four, and Boone, one.

Meredith and Wyatt's most recent red carpet appearance was in support of the latter at the premiere of Marvel's Thunderbolts*, during which he opened up about working with his dad Kurt, who is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), after starring as Star Lord's (Chris Pratt) father Ego in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about whether he and his dad talk about their roles in the MCU when they're back at home, he confessed they didn't, noting that as a parent, "all you want [your kids] to do is to be happy." He added: "You want them to live a fulfilled life, and that's all my dad has ever cared about or talked about when it comes to movies."

© WireImage The couple at the premiere of Thunderbolts*

Wyatt further shared that Kurt tends to give more "opinions about certain things" rather than advice, often asking: "How are you feeling? Do you like what you're doing?" regarding his children's careers. "It's just like hoping — I think — that you [and] your children are happy."

© Instagram A photo shared by Meredith of their youngest son

The doting dad also reflected during a recent press junket on how becoming a dad himself helped him relate to his parents, who have been together since 1983, a lot more. Speaking with People, he said: "When you become a parent, you realize what your parents feel about you," adding: "And so you realize that all they want you to be is happy. They want you to live a fulfilled life, and that's all you care about for your kids. And so I'm imagining that's all my parents care about."

© Getty Images Wyatt in 1996 with dad Kurt, and siblings Boston and Kate

Meredith and Wyatt's two kids are two of Goldie and Kurt's eight grandchildren. They are also grandparents to Oliver's kids, Wilder, 18, Bodhi, 15, and Rio, 12, Kate's kids, Ryder, 21, Bingham, 13, and Rani Rose, six.