Goldie Hawn's youngest son Wyatt Russell celebrates new milestone with loved-up photo featuring famous wife

Goldie Hawn's youngest son celebrates new milestone with loved-up photo featuring famous wife
The Thunderbolts* actor has been married to fellow actress Meredith Hagner since 2019, and the couple share two sons, Buddy and Boone

Wyatt Russell, Meredith Hagner at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" at Dolby Theatre on April 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
It's an extra special, celebratory week for Meredith Hagner and Wyatt Russell. Over Labor Day weekend, the couple rang in their 6th wedding anniversary, celebrating with a PDA-filled photo on Instagram. The Thunderbolts* actor is Goldie Hawn's youngest son, her only child with her partner of 40 years, Kurt Russell. The First Wives Club actress is also a mom to Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while the Overboard actor shares son Boston with ex-wife Season Hubley.

In honor of her and Wyatt's special day, Meredith took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of the two, in which the they appear on a walk, Meredith wearing a charcoal gray cable knit sweater and cap, while Wyatt appears in an army green puffer jacket, planting a kiss on her cheek.

Photo shard by Meredith Hagner on Instagram over Labor Day 2025 featuring her husband Wyatt Russell in honor of their 6th wedding anniversary© Instagram
Meredith and Wyatt celebrated their anniversary on Labor Day

"Happy anniversary. 6 years ago we got married and 2 thumbs up for this sweetest realest love, baby," Meredith wrote in her caption, though her comments section was disabled. Since tying the knot over Labor Day weekend in 2019, the pair has welcomed two sons, Buddy, four, and Boone, one.

Meredith and Wyatt's most recent red carpet appearance was in support of the latter at the premiere of Marvel's Thunderbolts*, during which he opened up about working with his dad Kurt, who is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), after starring as Star Lord's (Chris Pratt) father Ego in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about whether he and his dad talk about their roles in the MCU when they're back at home, he confessed they didn't, noting that as a parent, "all you want [your kids] to do is to be happy." He added: "You want them to live a fulfilled life, and that's all my dad has ever cared about or talked about when it comes to movies."

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts" at Dolby Theatre on April 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© WireImage
The couple at the premiere of Thunderbolts*

Wyatt further shared that Kurt tends to give more "opinions about certain things" rather than advice, often asking: "How are you feeling? Do you like what you're doing?" regarding his children's careers. "It's just like hoping — I think — that you [and] your children are happy."

Photo shared by Wyatt Russell's wife Meredith Hagner on Instagram June 2025 of the couple's youngest son Boone© Instagram
A photo shared by Meredith of their youngest son

The doting dad also reflected during a recent press junket on how becoming a dad himself helped him relate to his parents, who have been together since 1983, a lot more. Speaking with People, he said: "When you become a parent, you realize what your parents feel about you," adding: "And so you realize that all they want you to be is happy. They want you to live a fulfilled life, and that's all you care about for your kids. And so I'm imagining that's all my parents care about."

Actor Kurt Russell, son Boston Russell, step-daughter Kate Hudson and son Wyatt Russell attend the "Executive Decision" Westwood Premiere on March 11, 1996 at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California© Getty Images
Wyatt in 1996 with dad Kurt, and siblings Boston and Kate

Meredith and Wyatt's two kids are two of Goldie and Kurt's eight grandchildren. They are also grandparents to Oliver's kids, Wilder, 18, Bodhi, 15, and Rio, 12, Kate's kids, Ryder, 21, Bingham, 13, and Rani Rose, six.

