Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates wedding anniversary with sweet throwback

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. proved they are still Hollywood's golden couple as the duo celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on Monday. Taking to Instagram to post a sweet throwback from their wedding, Sarah shared how special the day was for her in the accompanying caption. "23 years, 276 months, 1,196 weeks, 8,395 days, 201,480 hours, 12,088,800 minutes and 725,328,000 seconds give or take…But who's counting?!?" the actress wrote, causing fans to rush to the comment section to congratulate them on the incredible achievement.

"Thank you for teaching me what a healthy relationship could and should be," said one, while another wrote, "Definition of happy & healthy couple." Another called them "'90s royalty," while a fourth added that they were "The most beautiful couple in Hollywood."

Sarah and Freddie were married at a resort in Mexico in 2002, and the blonde beauty shared a photo from the day that saw her husband helping her up the stairs as her lengthy train cascaded behind her. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer tied the knot with Freddie in a stunning strapless Vera Wang gown, while he wore a white linen Sy Devor suit.

Love story

Their story first began on the set of the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer, when they starred opposite each other in the horror flick. The pair became friends on set when he began to drive her to the gym, which was an hour away from the filming location. "She didn't have her driver's license," Freddie told Us Weekly. "I started driving her, and that's when her and I became friends."

"We just would talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything," he continued. "'Cause she was a born and raised New Yorker and I was a born and raised LA kid, and we just looked at everything like night and day."

© Instagram Sarah shared the gorgeous throwback to social media

They remained friends after filming wrapped, but things didn't turn romantic until 2000, when they had planned to grab dinner with a mutual pal. That person pulled out at the last minute, prompting Sarah and Freddie to go out anyway in what became their first date. "We were just two people at dinner catching up," she told People. "We had a long car ride and a long dinner, and things just happened."

Soulmates

© Getty Images The couple were friends for years before their connection turned romantic

Fast forward to a year later, when Freddie popped the question and Sarah readily accepted. "One day, I just knew we were gonna get married and I knew I was gonna propose," he explained. "I didn't know when or how. And so I did, and fortunately, she was on the same page. My instincts were correct." Sarah added: "I think for the first time it felt different, right? Maybe it was the right time for both of us in our lives."

© Getty They tied the knot in 2002

Sage advice

The duo went on to welcome their daughter, Charlotte, in 2009, and their son, Rocky, in 2012. 23 years on from their romantic wedding celebration, the couple are still going strong, with the mother of two sharing the secret to their happy marriage.

© Jerod Harris They are the proud parents of Charlotte and Rocky

"Take the 10 minutes – put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids," Sarah explained to People. "Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you're present."