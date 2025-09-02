Millie Bobby Brown shares rare glimpse into motherhood following adoption announcement

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have taken to parenthood like ducks to water, if their social media insights are anything to go by. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2024, adopted a baby girl over the summer, and seem to be thriving in their new roles as parents. The Stranger Things actress shared a series of photos to Instagram on Monday of recent moments in her life, and gave fans the first glimpse of their baby in the process.

The first snap saw Jake sweetly kissing his wife on the cheek while eating out at a café, followed by a photo of Millie in an animal print bikini with a matching scarf wrapped around her head. She also showcased one of her pet pigs, who was rolling in the mud, and a beautiful sunset picture. One photo stood out to fans in particular, featuring Jake holding a blue baby carrier as he walked across the tarmac to a waiting plane.

Millie simply captioned the post with three emojis: a baby bottle, a sparkle, and a chick. Fans rushed to the comment section to shower her with praise, with one writing, "Jake on dad duty we love to see it," while another added, "Motherhood looks beautiful on you." Another shared that they were the "cutest parents ever," while a fourth said, "Good luck in this new phase of your life. You will be wonderful parents."

Welcome to the family

The 21-year-old and her husband unexpectedly announced that they had become parents in a social media post shared in August. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," they said in a joint statement. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter in both peace and privacy. And then there were three! Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

Millie has been open about her desire for a large family for years, and wanted to follow in her parents' footsteps when it came to having a baby. "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," she said on the SmartLess podcast in March. "Since I was a baby…I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."

© Instagram Millie shared a sweet snap of her husband with the baby carrier

She continued: "And my nan, my grandmother…she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally. It's a huge thing. Jake was like, 'We cannot do that until we get married.' So that was his thing."

© Instagram The couple tied the knot in May 2024

Family ties

The Enola Holmes star added that she had always considered adoption a possibility. "My thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family," she said. "I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but for me, I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different [than] adopting."

© Instagram They announced the news in August

"My home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we kind of stand by, Jake and I, is our energy in the house is the door is always open, and we want everyone to feel really comfortable," she concluded.