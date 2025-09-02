Salma Hayek rings in 59th birthday with red-hot bikini photo

Salma Hayek knows how to finish off the summer — and celebrate her birthday — right. On Tuesday, September 2, the House of Gucci actress rang in her 59th trip around the sun the best way she knows how: by sharing a bikini photo. In honor of her special day, Salma took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of her sitting on the edge of a boat, wearing a red bikini, cheersing with what appears to be an Aperol Spritz, and there's a bright orange sunset behind her perfectly tying together the fiery color palette.

"59 trips around the sun and still dancing," she wrote in her caption alongside a sun and dancing woman emoji, adding: "Cheers to all of you & thank you for the love," along with the Spanish version of her birthday message, "59 vueltas alrededor del sol y ¡sigo bailando! Salud por todos ustedes y gracias por el cariño!"

© Instagram Salma celebrated her 59th birthday on September 2

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "You are fire! You are energy! Happy birthday Salma, I hope you're very happy," as others followed suit with: "Happy birthday! 59 looks amazing on you!" and: "More life! Enjoy and happy birthday, Lovely!" as another suggested: "I wanna see your ID card bc I don't believe your age."

Salma's last post on Instagram prior to this one was one celebrating another important birthday, that of her father-in-law's François Pinault, who celebrated his 89th birthday at the end of August. For the special occasion, she shared two photos of the French billionaire, including one with her husband, his son François-Henri Pinault, and another with who appears to be more Pinault family members.

"Happy birthday to the beating heart of the Pinault family. Your strength, generosity, and wisdom inspire us all every single day. We are so blessed to share life with you — may this year bring even more joy, health, and unforgettable moments," she wrote.

© Getty The actress with her husband at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show in July

Salma has been married to François since 2009, and the couple share a daughter, Paloma, who was born in September 2007. He also shares Augustin, born October 2006, with Linda Evangelista — with whom Salma is good friends — as well as François, 27, and Mathilde, 24, who he shares with Dorethée Lepère, his wife from 1996 until 2004.

© Instagram With Linda and her son with François on his recent high school graduation

François-Henri has been CEO of luxury conglomerate Kering – which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, and Pomellato, among others – since 2005, as well as of investment holding company Artémis, since 2003. Last year, he also acquired a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency, Hollywood's leading talent and sports agency, which represents the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Vin Diesel, Billie Lourd, and Salma herself, among others.

© Instagram She recently was featured on Sports Illustrated's SI Swimsuit issue

Both Kering and its holding company were founded by his father in 1963. Per Forbes, François Sr., who is still honorary chairman of the $18.6 billion company, has a net worth of $22 billion, per Forbes, while his son reportedly has a net worth of $7 billion.