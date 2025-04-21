Salma Hayek showcases seriously toned abs in jaw-dropping bikini photos — fans react 

Salma Hayek has been away for Spring Break, and it's safe to say she's had a fabulous time!

The A-list star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a series of photos from her time away, which was mainly spent out at sea on a boat and relaxing on the beach.

The 58-year-old's enviable pictures included one of her posing in a patterned bikini top highlighting her washboard abs, teamed with white linen pants and a matching jacket, while standing on top of a seat on a boat. A stunning view of the ocean at sunset could be seen behind her.

© Instagram Salma Hayek looked fantastic in a bikini top as she posed on the boat out at sea on vacation

She also shared a picture of herself posing on the boat wearing a bright orange bikini, and another of herself enjoying a croissant post swim, while sitting inside her vacation home.

In the caption, the Frida actress wrote: "Spring Break," alongside a palm tree emoji and sun emoji. Fans were quick to have their say on the enviable photos, with one writing: "You are such a beautiful lady," while another wrote: "You look incredible!" A third added: "Just wow," alongside a slew of fire emojis.

© Instagram The Frida star was pictured tucking into her breakfast after a morning swim

Salma has a refreshing outlook to diet and exercise. She's often asked about the secret to maintaining her figure, and she's revealed on several occasions that it doesn't involve going near a gym!

She admitted to People magazine: "Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn't develop that. "I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles. It's restorative yoga."

© Instagram Salma had the best time on vacation

She further told Marie Claire: "Four times a year, I put music on and walk on my own treadmill. Don't ask me to run; my boobs are not made for that." She added: "There was a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories. Although I'm still sexy and I embrace it."

Salma doesn't enjoy restricting herself either. She revealed on her juice website Cooler Cleanse: "I don't like to diet and I'm not good at it."

© Instagram Salma taking a dip in the ocean

That's not to say that the star doesn't work hard when it comes to maintaining and achieving her ideal size. She previously opened up about her process for reaching her ideal size ahead of going on vacation. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," before adding that she took a lot of her selfies after she got down to her ideal size. "I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame in it because it was the first week of the vacation."