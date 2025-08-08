Salma Hayek showcases filter-free glimpse of surprising getaway spot with celebrity friends

Salma Hayek posted a carousel post on Instagram with this caption on Wednesday, August 6, showcasing her wholesome mid-week getaway alongside a herd of cows and other A-list celebrities.

The post begins with a makeup-free selfie of Salma in front of a family of white cows complete with a few baby calves.

© Instagram Salma shared a glimpse into her summer activities

She sports a white baseball cap, oversized cat-eye sunglasses, and layered gold necklaces. Teardrop-shaped diamond earrings add a spark of glam to the relaxed look.

Her content facial expression signifies that the trip is likely a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of the Frida star's typical Hollywood life.

Learn about Salma's stunning home below...

WATCH: Salma Hayek’s secret home with billionaire husband looks like a wildlife sanctuary

This laid-back trip falls just after Salma's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in May, and Sports Illustrated Mexico special edition that she posted about in a string bikini just two weeks ago.

Farm life still allows the stars some time to soak in the sun. Though Salma herself shied away from showing herself relaxing by the water, "Anywhere" and "Black Widow" singer Rita Ora sported a Burberry bikini in the second slide of the post, holding a small coffee cup in front of a lounge chair.

© Instagram Singer Rita Ora joined Salma for tea

Four glasses of rosé sat on the table in front of her, ready to be sipped by the pool.

A video of a calf drinking milk from its mother intersplices the pool day festivities, before a photo of Kate Moss and her daughter Lottie donning even more Burberry swimwear lounging by the water marks the post's fourth slide.

Among the other superstars on the trip include designer Stella McCartney and actress and comedian Chelsea Handler, who have a glass of wine and a Bloody Mary together by a waterfall in Salma's post.

© Instagram The carousel also featured supermodel Kate Moss and her daughter Lottie

Their flowy white linen outfits pop against the lush green background of their surroundings.

British television personality Vas J. Morgan makes his mark on Salma's photo dump as well, shooting the camera an unbothered look as he fans himself atop a lounge chair.

© Instagram Chelsea Handler stopped by to see her friend Salma

Beyond the shots of frolicking cows and friends, Salma also shared a video of a meandering sheep outside a car window, moving down a path to join two more of its kind resting in a field.

In an additional video, a heron takes off on one side of the pond and flies to the other, rounding out her shots of livestock with a majestic creature beside the edge of lush vineyard greenery.