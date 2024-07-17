Salma Hayek leaves fans speechless with intimate home video featuring big family — watch

There's definitely more than one majorly talented person in Salma Hayek's family.

While the actress has long been known for her stellar acting, she recently blew fans away as she put the spotlight on her mom, Diana Jiménez Medina, and her jaw-dropping singing skills.

The House of Gucci actress is originally from Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, a large port city in the state of Veracruz. Her parents are Sami Hayek Dominguez and Diana, plus she has one younger brother, also named Sami, who is an architect with his own firm for furniture and space design.

Salma Hayek celebrates mom Diana's milestone 80th birthday

Over the weekend, the Hayek family got together to celebrate its matriarch Diana's milestone 80th birthday, plus Salma's aunt Charo's 77th birthday as well.

And as Salma shared a glimpse inside the celebrations, not only did she impress fans with her own surprising singing skills, but even more so by that of her mother's, who left the room silent as she expertly showed off her opera skills.

The video goes on to share more clips of different members of the Hayek family also doing their own bit of singing, with the help of a mariachi band.

© Instagram Salma also shared a fabulous, multi-generational family photo

"En mi casa no hay fiesta donde no se baile y se cante," Salma wrote in the caption in her native Spanish, adding in English: "In my house, there is no party without dancing and singing."

MORE: Salma Hayek brings Hollywood glamour to Wimbledon in the chicest co-ord

MORE: Salma Hayek gives fans a sneak glimpse inside Taylor Swift's VIP section at London concert

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the video, with Zoe Saldaña writing in Spanish: "Oh but what a beautiful group. Happy birthday to your mami," as others followed suit with: "Oh wow!!… her mama was singing opera for real," and: "Is there anything Queen Salma the goddess can't do? What a talented lady," as well as: "So nice to see Don Sami and Diana celebrating life. Long life, blessings and health."

© Getty Salma with her mom and daughter in 2015

Salma had previously shared another photo of the celebrations, posing with her lookalike mom alongside other relatives, plus Peruvian-Mexican singer Tania Libertad.

MORE: Salma Hayek's curvaceous figure looks phenomenal in fitted red dress

© Getty The actress with her father and brother

"Happy 80th birthday, Mom, and happy 77th birthday, Aunt Charo!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "I love you both very much. Mom, each year I celebrate your life with more love and gratitude."

MORE: Salma Hayek's heartwarming message to husband François-Henri Pinault on his birthday

© Getty Salma and her husband share one daughter

Salma herself is a doting mom to daughter Valentina Paloma, 16, who she shares with her husband François-Henri Pinault.

She and the French billionaire Kering owner tied the knot in 2009. He has three kids, François, 26, and Mathilde, 23, who he shares with Dorethée Lepère, his wife from 1996 until 2004, and Augustin, 17, who he shares with model Linda Evangelista.