Keith Urban is unrecognisable with bangs in childhood photo before fame Nicole Kidman's husband is an award-winning country star

Keith Urban was born to perform and has been entertaining crowds from a young age.

The award-winning country star took to Instagram this week to share an incredible throwback photo of himself as a little boy singing to the crowds with a guitar in his hand.

In the picture, Keith rocked a mullet hairstyle - complete with bangs – and looked adorable dressed in a co-ordinating white shirt and trousers emblazoned with red love hearts.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's love story

In the caption, the father-of-two wrote an inspirational message to his followers. He penned: "This goes out to the drifters and all of the dreamers, ready to fly. All you born to be rock stars lifting your guitars painting the sky…it’s gonna be a WILD week."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is too cute," while another wrote: "Good hair for life!" A third added: "I think you need to re-enact that outfit! Would be so cool!"

Keith Urban on stage as a little boy

Keith grew up in Queensland, Australia, and began taking guitar lessons for a young age after his father put an ad in his shop window for a teacher.

As a little boy, Keith entered a number of local music competitions and also took up acting classes at a local theatre company.

To date, Keith has enjoyed an incredible career and is considered as one of the most popular country artists of his time.

Keith with wife Nicole Kidman

He was ranked as number 29 in Rolling Stone Australia's 50 Greatest Australian Artists of All Time issue in 2020, and picked up many an award throughout the years.

In addition to performing, Keith has also judged on a number of talent shows, including The Voice and American Idol.

Since 2006, Keith has been married to award-winning actress Nicole Kidman and the pair share daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, ten.

The award-winning country star on his farm in Australia

The family have homes around the world including in London and Nashville, but since June 2020 they have been based at their 111-acre farmhouse in New South Wales, Australia.

The impressive property boasts everything from tennis courts to a swimming pool and is also home to many of their animals, including alpacas and cattle.

