Meet Keith Urban's ex before Nicole Kidman whom he wrote a song about and almost married 

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's relationship is the stuff of legend. They have been married since 2006, and share two daughters, Sunday and Faith, effortlessly balancing their busy careers with their dedication to family.

Yet it wasn't always smooth sailing for the pair, who faced hard times early on in their marriage.

The Babygirl actress even staged an intervention for her new husband just months after the wedding when Keith's drug and alcohol addiction reached its peak.

Keith's addiction battle

"I went off the rails," Keith shared in an interview with Oprah. "I hadn't conceded to myself that I needed help and a new direction in my life."

After Nicole's intervention, he felt ready to begin his sobriety journey. "The love in that room in that moment was just right," he recalled. "To see love in action in that way... I'd never experienced anything like that before."

His stint in rehab worked wonders for the star, and he and Nicole emerged stronger than ever. But this was not the first time that "The Fighter" singer's addiction battle interfered with his personal life.

A darker love

Before finding love with Nicole, Keith had been in a 10-year relationship with a woman named Laura Sigler, until his struggles overshadowed their romance.

The pair began dating in 1992 when Keith was an up-and-coming country singer in Nashville. They dated on and off for years until he popped the question in 2001, and the couple were on the marriage track.

Sadly, the 57-year-old's substance abuse led to their breakup in 2002, with Laura revealing to Today in 2005 that their relationship went through dark times.

"There were a lot of lows with the drugs. I don't have any dark past — he was probably the darkest part, but I'm on my own now and I'm happy about that," she said.

When Nicole and Keith began dating in 2005 after meeting at the G'Day USA Gala, Laura shared her thoughts.

"Nicole and Keith might date for a while — but it won't last very long. I don't know her but I know him very well," she told The Sun.

The beginning of the end

The father of two admitted that their relationship was less than perfect on the Q with Tom Power podcast in January, sharing that she inspired his hit song "Somebody Like You".

"I was in a bad way personally, struggling a lot, and I was in a relationship that was not..." he said on the show. "I wasn't in a good way, and I thought at the time, 'My girlfriend seems to really love me. I wish I could love myself the way she seems to,'" he said.

"So the song was actually, 'I want to love somebody like you do, I want to love me like you do.'" However, his partner was not impressed with the lyrics after he played her the song.

"She hears it as a love song, and it finished, and she just looks at me, she goes, 'You're a [expletive] hypocrite,' and then walked out of the room," he recalled. "She's like, 'You don't want to love anyone, you're just an [expletive].' And she wasn't wrong. It wasn't the guy I was, it was the guy I wished I could be."

He previously admitted at a SXSW conference that he "sucked at relationships" before meeting Nicole in 2005. Keith also dated model Niki Taylor from 2002 until 2004, even getting matching tattoos with her until they split due to his busy schedule.

"His career got really busy, I got really busy, and we never saw each other," she told People after the split. "We're still friends, and I'm so happy for him and Nicole."

