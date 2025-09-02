Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ozzy Osbourne's family could face huge financial loss: 'Tens of millions, gone'
Ozzy Osbourne's widow, Sharon Osbourne, and six children will miss out on a large sum of his fortune because of these rules

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
2 minutes ago
It's been five weeks since Ozzy Osbourne died of a cardiac arrest at his home in the UK, leaving behind his wife Sharon Osbourne and his six children, Jessica, Elliot, Aimee, Kelly, Jack, and Louis. The family held a two-part funeral, with a public procession on 30 July and a private ceremony on 31 July, and now their attention would have turned to the lengthy probate process, where Ozzy's financial estate is analysed and divided appropriately. We speak to Gideon Alper, estate planning attorney at Alper Law, who explains why Ozzy's situation is particularly complex and could see the family missing out on thousands.

osbourne family ozzy funeral© Anadolu via Getty Images
The family were distraught at Ozzy's funeral ceremony

At the time of his death, Ozzy is believed to have owned two homes, one in the US and one in the UK, and this is one of the reasons that could complicate matters. There's an eight-bedroom one in Hancock Park in Los Angeles and a sprawling estate in Buckinghamshire. "Ozzy lived in both Birmingham and Beverly Hills - which means two governments could be lining up for a share of his fortune," says Gideon.

ozzy and sharon osbourne buckinghamshire home aerial shot
Ozzy's UK home, where he will be buried
sharon osbourne house exterior
The exterior of Ozzy's US property

So how much of Ozzy's fortune could be snapped up by the governments in taxes? Gideon explains: "In the U.S., estates worth more than $14 million face federal estate tax. In the UK, inheritance tax can hit 40 per cent once you’re above £375,000. Without airtight planning, that's tens of millions gone before the family sees a penny."

Celebrity probate cases often roll on for years, Gideon explains, however, there could be a quicker way out. "If Ozzy's assets were left in trust, his family could inherit faster and privately," he says.

Who will get a share of Ozzy's fortune? 

There has been a flurry of reports about Ozzy's will since the day he died, claiming that his wife Sharon and their four children will be dividing the bulk of Ozzy's fortune between them, but with other children in the mix too, they could well be entitled to a payout.

Adam Jones, a family legal specialist from HD Claims, explains that Ozzy's blended family could cause a stir if they aren't happy with how things go. "If even one of Ozzy's older children feels left out or short-changed, it could trigger a full legal challenge," he said. And this could, therefore, mean an even longer process.

the osbourne family© Getty Images
English rock singer Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon and their children Aimee, Kelly and Jack, USA, 1987

 What Sharon has said about the inheritance 

Sharon has spoken out about her husband's estate and her own inheritance plans prior to his death, during a chat on The Talk in 2020. She said: "I just know that my husband's body of work, that he's written, and kept us all in the lifestyle that we love, goes to my children. I don't want someone that never met my husband owning his name and likeness and selling T-shirts everywhere and whatever. No, it stays in the Osbourne family."

close up photo of ozzy osbourne face© Getty Images

1. Meeting Sharon

Ozzy first met Sharon in 1970 when she was 18 years old and her father was managing his band, Black Sabbath. However, their romantic relationship didn't start until years later when Sharon took over managing Ozzy's career. 

2. His first tattoo

His famous 'OZZY' tattoo on the knuckle of his left hand was done by himself.  

3. Bat incident 

In 1982, Ozzy bit the head off a bat while onstage. He later claimed he thought the animal was a rubber toy thrown to him by the crowd and never intended to hurt it.

4. Driver's license

Ozzy got his driver's license later in life when he was 60 years old. He had to take the test around 19 times to actually pass. 

5. Taunting nickname

His nickname ''Ozzy'' was actually a taunt by his school friends growing up before it became his stage name. 

