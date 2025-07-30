Jack Osbourne's ex-wife shares personal message as distraught daughters attend funeral procession

Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest on Wednesday July 30, and his family were distraught as they visited the floral tribute left to the singer in Birmingham.

One member of the family, Lisa Stelly, Ozzy's former daughter-in-law, appeared to have stayed home but she took to social media to share a personal message of support to her ex-husband Jack and the Osbourne family.

"He loved his grandbabies so much," Lisa shared alongside a picture with one of his granddaughters.

She continued: "Always making u laugh, miss you forever papa."

© Lisa Stelly Screengrab of Lisa Stelly's Story showing a picture of Ozzy and his granddaughter Maple

Papa was what Ozzy's grandchildren called him.

Lisa is mom to three of Ozzy's grandchildren: Pearl, Andy, and Minnie, whom she welcomed with Jack.

© Getty Images Sharon leans on Jack and Kelly as they walk back to the car

The girls were all with their father in Birmingham as the family followed behind the Black Sabbath singer's coffin.

Jack was seen keeping a close arm around his mother Sharon as he exited the car with sister Kelly.

© AFP via Getty Images Jack (2L) with wife Aree and daughter Maple, as Kelly (C) looks towards Jack's girls Andy and Pearl

At one point Jack was seen giving 13-year-old Pearl a big hug as she broke down in tears; at another point Andy, 10, was seen hugging her auntie Kelly close, as seven-year-old Minnie walked amidst the family.

© Getty Images Jack hugs daughter Pearl

Kelly's fiance Sid Wilson and their son Sid were also in attendance, as was Jack's wife Aree who kept a close hold on their three-year-old daughter Maple.

Fans showed up in their thousands to pay their respects to the music legend as his cortege travelled through his home city before the family held a private funeral.

© Getty Images Musicians lead Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortege through his home city of Birmingham

The procession paused at the Black Sabbath Bridge, where thousands of fans had placed floral tributes and Sharon and her children were also pictured leaving flowers.

Lisa previously paid a tribute to the singer in the hours after he passed away on July 22, 2025: "The world got Ozzy. We got Papa. One of one. Larger than life. It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him. We will never stop missing you."

© Lisa Stelly Ozzy sits on the sofa with two of his granddaughters

One of the videos she shared showed her daughter running back and forth between Ozzy and his wife Sharon full of giggles, while others showed Ozzy – known as the Prince of Darkness – cuddling with a cat on his chest.

Ozzy, 76, found fame in the late 1960s as the frontman for rock band Black Sabbath. He died surrounded by his family,and the news was confirmed in a statement.

© Getty Images Ozzy died on July 22

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the statement read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."

The statement was signed by Ozzy's widow, Sharon, 72, and four of the late singer's six children: Kelly, 40, Jack, 39, Aimee, 41, and Louis, 50.