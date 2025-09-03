Elton's teenage son Zachary reveals athletic build in photos from family summer of fun

Elton John has posted a rare snap of his teenage sons Zachary and Elijah from the family's holiday in France. Now 14 years old, the couple's eldest son Zachary makes sporadic public appearances and rare cameos on Elton's Instagram feed - and the sports mad teen looked so grown up in a new photo. The snaps come just weeks after Elton, David, Zachary and the couple's other son, Elijah, boarded their £23 million yacht in France.

In the pictures, the Rocketman singer's son covered his face with a cobalt blue silk scarf while wearing a matching blue singlet. Elton also posted pictures of Eijah, 12, who covered his face with a woven hat while sitting at a restaurant. As well as holidaying with their two sons, Elton and David were also joined by a few famous faces.

Elton John posted pictures of his rarely seen sons as the family enjoy their summer break

Elton's Instagram post was captioned, "So many laughs sharing our Summer with people we love." Along with snaps of his sons, Elton also posted pictures alongside Jon Bon Jovi, Gracie Abrams, actor Kit Connor and Jarvis Cocker. As well as their famous friends, Elton also included a few snaps of himself and David looking loved up as ever as they enjoyed their summer break.

Elton's close bond with sons

Elton shares a close bond with his two sons, Zachary and Elijah. The Harmony singer and his husband first became fathers when they welcomed Zachary, 14, in 2010 via surrogate. Their second son Elijah, 12, joined the family in 2013 via the same surrogate.

WATCH: Elton John’s Two Sons Zachary And Elijah Look So Grown-up In Holiday

Elton has regularly spoken about his close bond with his two sons. Speaking in his documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, which premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), he said: "they love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, [and] I would love to be around forever," before adding, "I want to see them have children and get married. I don't think I'm going to be around for that ... So that's why I want to use the best of my time while I'm around. Time together is so wonderful and so precious."

© Michael Kovac Elton and David welcomed their two sons via surrogate in 2010 and 2013 respectively

Zachary and Elijah's sporting prowess

Elton has also previously spoken about his two sons' sporting prowess with Zachary and Elijah taking a particular liking to rugby and football. "Zachary plays in the Watford FC Academy," Elton told The Sun in an interview. "I don't care what he does in the future, but he just loves sport. They’re both sport mad. It's great because sport is so social, they meet lots of friends and they don’t have video games. They're always outside playing and kicking a ball around. "They're real boys and they're just very athletic, normal kids."

Similarly, he told The Times in April 2025: "I can't read. I can't see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time, because I'm used to soaking it all up. It's distressing," he said. "You get emotional, but you have to get used to it, because I'm lucky to have the life I have. I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here."