Elton John makes passionate plea alongside husband David Furnish

Sir Elton John has made a passionate plea alongside his husband, David Furnish.

The Crocodile Rock singer, 78, who runs the Elton John AIDS Foundation, has been a fierce advocate for HIV health and awareness for decades. Now, the singer is speaking up as U.S. funding cuts threaten to set HIV eradication back.

PEPFAR, which stands for President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, has been facing funding threats as the U.S. Senate debated amending the rescissions package.

According to reports, senators said they would end a plan to cut $400m (£300m) from the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief programme, leaving total proposed cuts at $9bn.

So far, the program, which was established in 2003, has provided 20 million people with antiretroviral drugs and saved an estimated 25 million lives.

"We've come so far in this disease, and if we stop now, and the American government stops giving money to PEPFAR, it would be so sad and a disaster," Elton said in a video posted to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Instagram page.

Elton, alongside his husband David Furnish, spoke with Winnie and Isa, who are working in Uganda on the front lines of its HIV response.

"You inspire us with what you do, and we're determined to fight as hard as we can to make sure we keep going forward and we don't go backwards," David said, addressing Winnie and Isa.

Despite funding threats, the Senate ultimately voted to uphold the current funding for PEPFAR. However, Elton says that the fight is far from over. Taking to Instagram, the legendary singer wrote:

"Thanks to the generosity of the American people, PEPFAR has helped save over 26 million lives – it's one of the most successful global health programs in history.

"The recent funding freeze has shown just how fragile that progress is - and how urgently support is still needed.

"Last week, the U.S Government restored PEPFAR funding for the remainder of 2025 - a vital, life-saving step we applaud.

"But the work isn't over. We need funding secured longer term and resources must now reach the frontlines quickly to prevent new infections and ensure access to treatment."