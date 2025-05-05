Elton John and husband David Furnish open up about their family's summer plans - exclusive

After the revelation that he is struggling with his eyesight, it has been a difficult year for Sir Elton John. But together with his partner of 31 years, David Furnish, the legendary pop star is appreciating his family time.

Last month, he revealed that his condition means he is unable to watch TV, read or watch his sons – Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12 – play rugby. But the musician is staying upbeat, as he tells HELLO! in this exclusive interview.

© WWD via Getty Images David Furnish and husband Elton John have been together nearly 31 years

"With summer just around the corner, I plan on making the most of the holidays and spending time with my family," says Sir Elton, who lives in Windsor with husband David and their sons.

His family are certainly appreciating this special time. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the launch of Sir Elton’s new eyewear collection for Specsavers, David, 62, tells us: "We’ve been together for 31 years and are just so happy together. Our family is happy; we’re so collected and balanced and enjoying this phase of life with him off the road."

Elton’s exciting new venture, a colourful eyewear collection inspired by the highlights of his life, comes after the Rocket Man hitmaker, whose numerous pairs of distinctive glasses are part of his signature look, spoke of how a severe infection last summer left him with limited vision in one eye.

The star’s eyewear has played a pivotal role in their relationship. Referring to a particular diamond triangle design, David recalls: "Elton wore that shaped frame a lot in the 1990s.

"That was when I met him, so I look at those frames and feel very nostalgic and very emotional. He pops them on and it takes me back."

© Getty Images Elton John in his distinctive glasses at a party wtih George Michael in 1995

The singer, 78, who has just released Who Believes in Angels?, an album made with US musician Brandi Carlile and his long-standing songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, tells us that 2025 "has already been a wonderful year".

And he adds: "Glasses have been a huge part of my life and a really important form of self-expression for as long as I can remember. I don’t feel quite myself without them."

They’re crucial to his stunning stage shows, too. One pair of frames that hold a particularly cherished memory are those he wore when he headlined the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2023, which, he tells us: "Turned out to be one of the most memorable nights of my life.

"To perform to that incredible crowd, at such an iconic festival, as my final UK show on my farewell tour – it was a very emotional night and a career highlight for me."

© Getty Sir Elton John performs on The Pyramid Stage at Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023

With a huge variety of specs marking so many special occasions, it’s not surprising to learn that Sir Elton owns more than 15,000 pairs of glasses. How does he organise them?

"Well, it’s not quite as chaotic as you might imagine," he says. "Some are at our home in Windsor, but most are kept safely in storage. Each pair reminds me of a particular tour, a moment in my career or a chapter of my life."

Now, he has launched his Elton John Eyewear for Specsavers collection, which takes inspiration from those stand-out moments.

Says the star: "Some designs are inspired by my early days as a musician, others are bold and colourful, with names taken from my greatest hits."

