Heidi Klum and Seal's son looks and sounds like the ultimate star in biggest campaign to date

Heidi Klum and Seal's son, Henry Samuel, unveiled his latest campaign with YSL Beauty for their MYSLF L’Absolu fragrance. The 19-year-old looked effortlessly suave in a sleek black shirt, wide-leg trousers, and glossy patent loafers in the promotional clip. Henry is seen showcasing the new fragrance, housed in a striking metallic silver bottle, set against a backdrop of textured gray stone bricks. The video offers fans a glimpse into the Heidi's son’s personality as he opens up on camera. "Personally I think MYSLF L'Absolu means yourself, like expressing yourself, being confident," he said.

"Orange blossom and patchouli, it's giving a very spicy feeling towards it. The moments where I feel like I most like myself is when I just express myself through fashion, being with my friends, and family. I appreciate that a lot. Fragrance can make me feel warm, make me feel cozy, happy, and energetic."

In the caption, the model penned: "Anzeige - So the secret is out! I’m officially part of the MYSLF Talent Squad with @yslbeauty. To me, MYSLF L’Absolu means being unapologetically yourself, expressing who you are, and owning your confidence."

Henry's rise to stardom

© Instagram Henry walked for Kith Kith's runway show Henry graced the runway earlier this month for fashion brand Kith's first show in six years on the streets of New York. The model donned a double denim look that was layered over a classic white bomber jacket. Henry switched places with his supermodel mom, who sat dotingly in the front row to film her son.



© Instagram Henry is following in his mom's footsteps Model management Henry has been signed to Next Management, the modelling agency set to boost his career in the fashion sphere, and will continue to be managed by Jennifer Love. "I’ve grown up around fashion and entertainment, but stepping into this world myself is a whole new experience. I’m grateful to Next Management for this opportunity and excited to learn, grow, and find my own voice in the industry," Henry said in an official press release.



© Getty Images Henry walked for Lena Erziak Paris Haute Couture Henry made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week back in January as he strutted down the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show. First, he sported an all-black sleek suit ensemble that featured a deep v-neckline to flash the model's torso. The tailored number was accented with a large silk shawl that draped over the neck. The fabric was adorned with two decorative golden brooches. The second look boasted a backless black suit that was cinched at the waist through a wraparound tie detail.



© Instagram Henry unveiled his new tattoo Brazil vacation The model enjoyed time away from New York to explore Brazil with his girlfriend, Kayla Betulius. During his trip, Henry unveiled his massive new body art from his visit to Praia do Forte, a coastal village and popular tourist spot in the state of Bahia. He shared a clip that captured the process of a local artist painting an intricate design on his back at the Uirapuru Reserve. The tattoo stretched from his shoulder blades down to his lower back.

