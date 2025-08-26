Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter celebrates milestone with romantic new photo

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum ushered in her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky's birthday on Monday with a loved-up mirror selfie. The 21-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a special post in tribute to her boyfriend's big day. The photo captured the couple leaning in for a kiss as Aris snapped the shot. Leni looked effortlessly chic in a simple white T-shirt, wearing her hair in a sleek half-up, half-down style. Heidi’s daughter showed off her radiant complexion with a natural, makeup-free look.

Meanwhile, Aris donned a gray hoodie that was layered over a white T-shirt and a backwards blue cap. Over the image, Leni penned: "Happy birthday my love." The rising model later shared a video bathed in red light that showed the pair striking poses together for the camera.

© Instagram Leni and her boyfriend

Leni has been in a long-term relationship with Aris since 2019. While she occasionally shares romantic snapshots, the couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Aris was born in California in 2003 and is the son of Rhea Rachevsky, the cofounder of creative agency Early Morning Riot. As per his Facebook page, Aris studied at Harvard University.

© Instagram The couple have been dating since 2019

Leni's recent appearances

The model ushered in her 21st birthday earlier this month alongside her dad, Seal. Alongside a photograph of the pair posting together, Leni penned: "Papa's biggest fan."

Seal legally adopted Leni in 2009, whose name was changed to "Leni Olumi Klum." Heidi and Seal welcomed three more children before getting divorced in 2014. The singer shared a sweet birthday tribute to his daughter on Instagram.

© Instagram Leni is very close to her father Seal

Alongside a throwback photo and his 2010 song Secret, Seal wrote, "21 Years Ago Today…..You held my heart and made me a better person by giving me the gift of a lifetime—the chance to be your dad. From the man who will love you forever, no matter what, HAPPY 21st BIRTHDAY LENI…Papa."

Leni responded in the comments "love you papa."

© Getty Images Leni has followed in her mom's footsteps

Leni was first approached by a modeling scout at the age of 12, however, her mom would not allow her to sign. It wasn't until Leni was 16 that Heidi allowed her to make her debut alongside her for Vogue Germany.

Back in February, Leni made her TV debut as she joined her mom to celebrate Heidi's two glorious decades at the helm of Germany's Next Top Model. "Working with my mom again was great. Even though it's primarily work, we always have so much fun together - and then my grandma visited us on set too," she shared.