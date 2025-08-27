Heidi Klum and Seal's son shows off killer-abs with supermodel physique in must-see photos

Heidi Klum and Seal’s son, Henry Samuel, is well on his way to supermodel stardom – and if his latest mirror selfie is any indication, he’s clearly inherited his mom’s impressively toned physique. The 19-year-old took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie, striking a pose in a laid-back outfit that featured a white sweater and baggy jeans. Adding a playful touch, Henry lifted his top to reveal his sculpted abs and checkered boxers. Heidi's son captioned the post: "axe."

The photograph comes after Henry graced the runway earlier this month for fashion brand Kith's first show in six years on the streets of New York. The model donned a double denim look that was layered over a classic white bomber jacket. It seems Henry has switched places with his supermodel mom, who sat dotingly in the front row to film her son's strut.

© Instagram Henry Samuel shared a mirror selfie

Over on Instagram, Heidi shared a series of snaps from the event, writing: "So many beautiful Models on the @kith catwalk in New York tonight, but I only have eyes for you @henrygunthersamuel."

Henry's modeling career was set to boost to new heights when he signed to Next Management back in July. "I’ve grown up around fashion and entertainment, but stepping into this world myself is a whole new experience. I’m grateful to Next Management for this opportunity and excited to learn, grow, and find my own voice in the industry," Henry said in an official press release following the exciting news.

© Getty Images Henry Samuel walks the runway during the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show

The teenager is no stranger to the runway and made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week back in January when he graced the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show.

Ahead of his birthday, Henry starred on the cover of Hunger Magazine's Issue 34. The cover was part of the magazine's "Fight Back" issue.

© Instagram Henry looked incredible in the double denim look

Life away from the spotlight

This summer, Henry enjoyed time away from New York to explore Brazil with his girlfriend, Kayla Betulius. Heidi gushed over her son's travels in his Instagram comments. "Beautiful Brazil. What an amazing time you two must be having," she penned.

© Instagram Henry Samuel shows off the body art he received on his back in Brazil, shared on Instagram

During his trip, Henry unveiled his massive new body art from his visit to Praia do Forte, a coastal village and popular tourist spot in the state of Bahia. He shared a clip that captured the process of a local artist painting an intricate design on his back at the Uirapuru Reserve. The tattoo stretched from his shoulder blades down to his lower back.